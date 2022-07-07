RakaZone: “As a streamer, contract bohot thoroughly padna chahiye”

Risabh ‘RakaZone’ Karanwal recently made an appearance on The eSports Hour on Red Bull Game On .

RakaZone is one of the most diverse Indian streamers who plays a wide variety of games on his streaming channels. He is probably most famous for his GTA V roleplay videos and streams on both YouTube and Twitch. His YouTube channel has nearly 500K subscribers and has a total view count of over 44 million.

In an hour-long chat with Ranjit ‘MambaSR’ Patel, RakaZone talked about his streaming journey, fan interactions, GTA 5 RP, and more. Here are some excerpts from the chat.

“Aise celebrity wala feel mujhe kabhi nahi chahiye”

Translated: I don’t want to ever feel like a celebrity

RakaZone started the conversation by stating how good it feels to be recognized in public places. He said he wants to be approachable for his fans and wants them to feel free to be able to come up to him. He hopes he can always remain a friendly person for fans and never come across as a snobbish celebrity.

Risabh ‘RakaZone’ Karanwal © Risabh ‘RakaZone’ Karanwal

“YouTubers ke liye down se up jana bohot difficult ho jati hai”

Translated: It is very difficult for YouTubers to climb from the bottom to the top

RakaZone traced his thoughts back to when he joined Velocity Gaming (VLT). He talked about how Shobith ‘TbOne’ Rai convinced him to join an organization to gain more exposure as a gamer. He reminisced about how Manoj Kasyap (Anna), the owner of VLT, was very friendly and they discussed RakaZone joining the organization via a Discord chat.

“Woh hi dikkat hai meri, main ek hi game do ya teen din khelta hu, toh boring ho jata hai”

Translated: That is my problem – after playing a game for two-three days, it becomes boring for me

When MambaSR asked whether RakaZone wanted to become a professional gamer, he explained how much dedication is required to pursue an esports career and why he wouldn’t manage to do it. RakaZone explained that a pro gamer has to play a single game for one to two years continuously to be able to compete in a proper tournament. This is where it becomes difficult for him as he confessed that he does not like to play a single game for a long time.

“As a streamer, contract bohot thoroughly padna chahiye”

Translated: As a streamer, it is very important to read the contract thoroughly

RakaZone addressed a very important issue in the lives of streamers when it comes to joining a particular organization, ie contracts. He narrated how a streamer gets happy with the amount he is receiving every month, but often fails to notice the fine print in the contract which lists the demands. Since he already faced an issue regarding an exit clause in a contract, he makes sure that he understands every deliverable in a contract before signing it.

Risabh ‘RakaZone’ Karanwal © Risabh ‘RakaZone’ Karanwal

“GTA ek game raha hai that has always been trending for years and years”

Translated: GTA has been one game that has always been trending for years and years

He explained how he got into GTA V RP because he was looking for a game that he would enjoy streaming and also entertain his audience in the process. Since he was already acquainted with GTA Online, he felt comfortable with the concept of RP. He talked about how there are over 125 players on one server and how that leads to fun conversations and entertainment. Rakazone is confident that GTA as a series will never stop trending, especially after the release of GTA 6.

“Sabko pata hai ki there is more mobile gaming in India, rather than PC gaming”

Translated: Everyone knows that there is more mobile gaming in India, rather than PC gaming

He addressed the misconception that PC gamers do not like the growth of mobile gaming in the country. He said that misconception is not at all true. He said he personally tries to praise professional mobile gamers representing India in international tournaments at every opportunity he gets. He said streamers like to troll on their streams which gives people the idea that PC gamers don’t like mobile players.

“Woh mujhe dekh kar actually rone start kar diya tha”

Translated: He actually started crying upon seeing me

When MambaSR asked if he remembers any crazy fan interactions, Raka talked about a GamerConnect event that took place in Mumbai. He met a fan who started crying the moment they started interacting. The fan narrated how RakaZone’s positivity had affected his life for the better. Eventually they hugged and the fan calmed down.

RakaZone also talked about another incident in Chennai, where a fan travelled across the country just to meet him at an event. That incident made him realize how a streamer is unaware of the fact that they deeply impact the lives of so many people just by playing games.

Risabh ‘RakaZone’ Karanwal © Risabh ‘RakaZone’ Karanwal

“Bohot log yeh kehte hai ki ‘Tu friend hai toh Instagram pe reply kyun nahi karta?’”

Translated: A lot of people say, “If you are a friend, then why don’t you reply to messages on Instagram?”

He talked about how important it is to interact with the audience to build a community, so that the growth is exponential. However, many fans get annoyed when a streamer does not reply to their messages on Instagram. He spoke about how he has a personal life and after streaming for almost 13-14 hours a day, he just wants to spend time with his family rather than always replying to fan mail.

“Unko convince karna bohot zyada mushkil tha”

Translated: It was really difficult to convince my parents

When asked about how he transitioned from being an employee at a multinational company to becoming a streamer, RakaZone responded by saying that it was very difficult. He stated how he hails from a middle-class background and that leaving the job of a senior analyst to take up gaming was a bit of a challenge when it came to convincing his parents.

“Main actually college mein tuitions padhata tha, I was very good at studies”

Translated: I used to actually provide tuition classes when I was in college; I was very good at studies

RakaZone recalled his school days and how he was certain from then that he wouldn’t just do a 9-to-5 job. However, he had to take up work due to financial pressure. He spoke about how he wanted to pursue cricket and even considered opening up professional tuition classes as he was good at studies. When he took up marketing as a subject, the first chapter that was taught was, ‘How to make money from YouTube’. He went back home and started his YouTube channel the very same day.