Sid: “Mere ko nahi lagta ki mere jitna achha koi manager hai India mein”

Siddhant ‘Sid’ Joshi was recently a guest on The eSports Hour on Red Bull Game On .

Sid is the manager of Team SouL – one of the best BGMI teams in India – and is popularly known as Savage Sid among his fans. His nickname as Savage Sid is because of his quick comebacks and how he speaks from the heart on any topic, not holding back.

Aside from being a manager, Sid is also a content creator who has his own YouTube channel with over 412K subscribers.

As a guest on The eSports Hour hosted by Ocena Sharma, he talked about the ups and downs that he has faced in the esports world, the importance of mental health, and much more.

Here are some of the best bits from the conversation:

“Mere ko nahi lagta ki mere jitna achha koi manager hai India mein”

Translated: I don’t think there is an esports manager in India as good as I am.

When Ocean asked him about his experience managing the SouL squad, Sid responded frankly by saying he thought he was the best esports manager in India. He explained that he went to the United Kingdoms at the age of 18 and has been fairly adept at managing his own life ever since, which has helped him in his profession. Sid said that at one point he had to manage three or four squads at the same time and that he is now habituated in handling the lives of his players.

Sid © Aditya Thakor

“Wahi pe mere dad ne mujhe pita tha”

Translated: My dad trashed me in the exact spot

Sid talked about a time when his father hit him right outside a gaming café, after he sat there playing games instead of attending college classes in 2008. Much to his delight, Sid says fans now gather to click pictures with him in the same spot 14 years after the incident. Using this example, he encourages aspiring esports players by saying that even if they get scolded by their parents now, 14 years down the line they may be successful gamers.

“It has to be a give-and-take policy; you cannot just have your own way all the time”

While addressing the issue of convincing parents to support their kids’ passion for esports, Sid emphasized how important it is to strike a balance between studies and gaming. He said aspiring players should at least get 70-80% marks while they are in school/college to make their parents happy. He said that once your parents are satisfied with your grades, you can broach the topic of taking up gaming as a profession. Sid stressed upon the fact that completely quitting studies and focusing on playing games will not always work; you need to have a maximum education qualification of 12th grade passed.

“You don’t have numbers because you are not supporting the game”

Speaking about publishers who complain that their game does not have a lot of numbers, Sid said it is up to the publisher to cater to the audience if they want the numbers to grow. He gave examples of games like Valorant and BGMI where Riot Games and Krafton respectively have worked towards increasing the popularity of the games in India, whereas games like League of Legends: Wild Rift and Dota 2 do not have a huge fanbase.

“It would not be enough to buy 35 pairs of expensive shoes”

While talking about his journey from being a professional League of Legends player to an esports manager, Sid said there was a point when he realized that he had to make the switch because he was just not good enough as a player. He said when he realized that he was not good enough to compete in international tournaments or make a career out of it that was good enough to purchase luxurious items, that was when he decided to shift to becoming a manager. He also stated that it was the right fit for him as his degree in the United Kingdom was about management.

Sid © Aditya Thakor

“If you have the thought that, ‘I can beat anybody, anybody can beat me,’ you will go ahead in esports”

When Sid was asked about the stellar performance of Team SouL in the ongoing Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) Season 1, he responded by saying that his team studied the gameplay of the players of every team and respected them. Sid explained how his team believed that they could beat anybody if they had the confidence. And at the same time when they also thought that anybody could beat them, they stayed grounded. He emphasized how theoretical work is as important as practically playing the game, which is what SouL did in BMPS.

“I am not ashamed to say mein roya bhi tha”

Translated: I am not ashamed to say that I did cry as well

Sid talked about how he went through a tough phase a month before joining SouL. He confessed how he thought of giving up esports during that time and how he was at the worst phase of his life before he got the confirmation that he was joining SouL. Sid stressed how one needs to process their emotions and take care of their mental health. He advised everyone to take a break for as long as they need to reset.

Rapid Fire

Ocean quizzed Sid with four rapid fire questions to lighten the mood.

Ocean: Four things that Sid hates

Sid: Losing and players who do not feel bad after losing, certain people, somebody touching my PC without telling me, and Crocs!

Ocean: Four pieces of advice that Sid wants to give to the younger generation

Sid: Manage your time, don’t underestimate your enemies, always aim for the top, and balance your social and professional life.

Ocean: Four more tattoos that Sid wants to get

Sid: Tattoo of a spaceship after winning BMPS. Will get more tattoos to immortalize our win at international events.

Ocean: Four people outside the gaming world that Sid trusts

Sid: My brother, my childhood best friend Sujit, Sujit’s elder brother Sanket, and no one else outside the gaming world.