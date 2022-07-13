SlayeR: “That’s when I got to know ki kitna bada gadha hai yeh”

The latest guests in The eSports Hour on Red Bull Game On were the duo of Dhruv Sangwan and Kanishk ‘SlayeR’ Shah from Rivalry Esports.

They are considered veterans of the BGMI esports world since they took part in the earliest PUBG Mobile tournaments when the game was popularly played in India. While SlayeR used to be part of Team IND at the time, Sangwan has been in and out of the doors of various esports teams ranging from The Brawlers to Team SouL.

The duo opened up to host Zishan ‘Mazy’ Alam about their team’s performance in the BGMI Masters Series, their previous rosters, GodLike Esports’ comeback and more. Here are the highlights of their conversation:

“That’s when I got to know ki kitna bada gadha hai yeh”

Translated: That’s when I got to know that he is such a big fool

SlayeR said that Sangwan and he had known of each other since they were both part of the esports world, but they hadn’t been acquainted until they played on the same roster. That happened when they were playing together for Global Esports and became good friends. They spent three months together in Mumbai in Global Esports’ bootcamp, where they would play PUBG Mobile together all day, as well as go out for long drives and have fun.

Dhruv Sangwan of Rivalry Esports © Nodwin Gaming

“Mereko alag level ki khushi hoti thi”

Translated: I used to experience a much higher level of happiness

When Mazy asked the Rivalry Epsorts players about how different their experiences were while playing as a team compared to playing against each other, SlayeR said that he used to get immense happiness whenever he got the chance to knock out Sangwan while they were opponents. Between the time that they were teammates in Global Esports and then again in Rivalry Esports, they spent time apart as they represented separate rosters. SlayeR revealed that he enjoyed that interim period in which he could stick it to his good friend Sangwan every time he got the better of him.

“Mujhe dono mein maza ata hai agar dono balanced rahe toh”

Translated: I enjoy doing both as long as I can keep a balance between the two

Sangwan talked about how he enjoys playing competitive matches as well as creating vlogs for his YouTube channel. He stated how he enjoys engaging in both activities as long as he is able to strike a balance between the two.

Kanishk ‘SlayeR’ Shah of Rivalry Esports © Nodwin Gaming

“Back before BGMI, I used to play basketball a lot”

When Mazy asked Sangwan about his love for sports, particularly basketball, Sangwan revealed that he used to play basketball for five to six hours before the release of BGMI. He said his favourite basketball players are Kobe Bryant and Stephen Curry. He said he misses basketball now since he only manages to play it once in a month with most of his time dedicated to esports.

“XO and OR are literally playing very, very well right now”

When asked which teams they think are excelling at the moment, SlayeR cited results of the ongoing BGMI Masters Series to explain how Team XO and OR Esports are better than most others. He said it is evident that the players of these teams trust each other, and also explained that their strategy, planning and team co-ordination are all top notch. He added that the current BGMI roster for Team SouL is also very balanced.

“Jaldbazi se player le liya”

Translated: They picked up the player in a hurry

Sangwan stated how TSM made a rash move to replace Shadow as the in-game leader. Since he is very strong in the IGL role, GodLike Esports gained an amazing advantage by picking him up for the current BGMI Masters Series.

“We got young blood with us and he’s proving to be amazing”

When asked who was the best player in their roster, both Sangwan and SlayeR chose Tanishk ‘Admino’ Singh. SlayeR spoke about how they noticed his gameplay and despite some mudslinging on social media, they decided to ask him to join Rivalry Esports. SlayeR was all praises when he proudly stated that 50% of Rivalry’s kill count in the BGMI Masters Series was from Admino.