TbOne: “Exposure toh streaming se hi milta hai”

Shobith ‘TbOne’ Rai was the latest guest on The eSports Hour on Red Bull Game On .

TbOne is one of the most famous streamers in India and is also a gaming content creator. From streaming Valorant to creating content around other fan favourite games like Fortnite, Among Us, and GTA 5, TbOne’s YouTube channel is filled with all kinds of content that the Indian gaming community might like to watch. And that’s exactly why he has a huge following of 193K subscribers on his YouTube channel.

The episode also featured a guest appearance by Simar ‘Psy’ Sethi when TbOne was busy completing the challenge of killing three enemies with a knife by setting his sensitivity at seven in a laughter-filled Valorant match.

In conversation with host Ocean Sharma, here is what TbOne had to say about streaming, esports, and his personal life:

“CS: GO hi hoga, kyunki channel usi se hi shuru huwa tha”

Translated: Has to CS:GO, because I’d started my channel with that game.

When Ocean asked TbOne to choose between Valorant and CS: GO, the prolific streamer did not hesitate to choose the latter. He traced his days back to when he first opened his YouTube channel and how CS:GO helped him to grow. He also talked about Valorant’s contribution and how shifting to the first-person shooter title made his subscriber count jump from 30-40K to 120K in a matter of a few weeks.

“Shiva sir ka toh homeground hi hai woh”

Translated: That is Shiva sir’s homeground.

TbOne talked about his experience at the recent Valorant tournament, AMD Skyesports Champions Series, hosted by Skyesports. He also stated that more people attended the Streamers Showdown held in Mumbai compared to the Chennai LAN. The popular streamer talked about how there were three teams in total in the Streamer Showdown and how he felt Rakazone’s team will dominate the matches. However, TbOne’s strategy with fa2 resulted in them winning the third match of the tournament.

“Exposure toh streaming se hi milta hai”

Translated: You only get exposure through streaming.

When asked what it would take for someone to be recognized as one of the best Valorant players in the country, TbOne said they need to be on the leaderboard of the top-50 gamers for that recognition. He also suggested that the player stream their game to get more exposure in the gaming community. Aside from these two points, TbOne stressed that the person also needs to have good connections in the esports world in order to get a chance to play at a competitive level.

“You need someone in your home who will say, ‘You need to do this, and you need to do that’”

When speaking about his married life, TbOne said that he now has a proper daily routine that he sticks to. He starts his day at 7am and hits the gym, after which he sits with his LOCO streams. Gone are the days when he woke up late and ordered junk food from Swiggy. He mentioned how his schedule is much more balanced that it used to be.

“Woh character persona alag hai”

Translated: That is a different character in my life.

When a fan asked via live chat when he could witness TbOne’s wife on his streams, the famous streamer replied by saying how he keeps his personal and professional life separate. So far, he has not involved his parents or family members in his stream. He joked at the end, saying that his wife will feature on his streams if his YouTube channel ever reaches one million subscribers.

“Even my mom does not know what I do”

When Ocean asked if TbOne’s wife is into gaming, he replied by saying that she is not at all into gaming and that she is busy with her work. He also stated that his mother does not actually know what he does, aside from the fact that he plays games. He mentioned that his sister is the only one who understands a little bit of what he does for a living.

Rapid Fire

Ocean also threw some rapid fire questions at TbOne.

Ocean: Four friends that annoy you the most while playing games.

TbOne: fa2, Binks, Goldy Bhai and Anna

Ocean: If you had a proper competitive line-up, four players that you would pick

TbOne: fa2, Binks, Anna, Rakazone, aur Goldy Bhai ko bhi chahiye (*laughs*)

Ocean: Four people outside your gaming world that you trust a lot

TbOne: Kinnor and Sushant (his best friends), my wife, and my mother

Ocean: Four dishes that TbOne does not want to eat

TbOne: Oats, veg biryani, soya, and ice cream