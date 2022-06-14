Xyaa: “There used to be a lot of trolls saying ‘Gaming is not for girls’”

Shagufta ‘Xyaa’ Iqbal was recently a guest on The eSports Hour on Red Bull Game On .

Xyaa is a popular streamer who started her journey in gaming five years ago when she first created content around the shooter game Overwatch. Since then, her YouTube channel has garnered over 272K subscribers.

On The eSports Hour, she discussed her journey as a female gamer, her experience at the Streamer Showdown, her shenanigans with her two lovely dogs, and much more with host Ocean Sharma.

Here are a few interesting things she said on the live stream.

Xyaa © Xyaa

“Woh log mera stream mere se zyada Alita ko dekhne aate hai”

Translated: The audience comes to my stream to watch Alita more than me

Ocean opened the conversation by asking Xyaa about her furry friends. Xyaa revealed that she has two dogs, Ivy (a six-month-old Siberian Husky) and Alita (a three-year-old Golden Retriever). She said that working as a gamer and streamer allows her to stay home to take care of the dogs. While Xyaa and Ocean were chatting, Ivy was seen in the background of the stream, playing with her toys, which prompted Xyaa to joke about how her audience comes to watch her dogs more than they watch her playing games.

“Online events ka waisa feel hi nahi hai jo LAN events pe aata hai”

Translated: Online events just don’t have the same feeling as LAN events do

When Xyaa was asked about her experience in the Skyesports Champions Series, she talked about how the energy and vibe of LAN events is so much more engaging compared to online tournaments. She said she was excited to be part of a LAN tournament after more than two years. She also talked about the fun she had while playing at the Streamers Showdown.

Xyaa © Xyaa

“Mujhe abhi best BR (battle royale) Apex Legends hi lag raha hai”

Translated: I feel like Apex Legends is the best battle royale right now

When Ocean asked Xyaa about her take on battle royale games, Xyaa said that previously she used to play PUBG but then stopped playing. She also gave up on Apex Legends after Seasons 1 and 2, but recently started enjoying it once again.

“Hopefully woh (Apex Legends Mobile) bhi grow kare India mein”

Translated: Hopefully Apex Legends Mobile will also grow in India

Xyaa wished for Apex Legends Mobile to grow in India. She also stated that she tried the mobile version but had a bit of difficulty getting used to the pace of the game. The popular streamer talked about the importance of fast movement in the game and how she would play more matches in the future.

“You can’t just play one game all day, you will burn out very easily”

Addressing her recent trip to Team Vitality bootcamp, Xyaa talked about how she was quite surprised to see a dedicated chef and a gym instructor in the bootcamp. She talked about how important it is to engage in other activities instead of continuously playing one game all day. She looks forward to visit the bootcamp again and create content around it.

Xyaa © Xyaa

“There used to be a lot of trolls, jo chat mein aakar bolta tha ki ‘Gaming is not for girls’”

Translated: There used to be a lot of trolls who would join the chat just to say ‘Gaming is not for girls’

Xyaa talked about the increase in the number of female gamers in the recent past. She also stated that she has heard her fair share of sexist comments but chose to ignore them and move on. Being a female streamer, she also encouraged other female gamers to do what they are passionate about and ignore the hate comments. She said that the number of trolls would automatically decline as more girl gamers join the community.

“Main aise bait ke sochti hu, ‘bhai kya din the woh’”

Translated: Sometimes I just sit back and think, 'Wow, those were the days'

When Ocean asked her to share her fondest YouTube memories, Xyaa mentioned two specific memories. The first one was about how she aimed to secure the Platinum Trophy in Elden Ring and how she achieved it in one stream. She reminisced about how her community watched her play for over seven hours, until 5am.

The second memory she spoke of was when she was raided by MortaL, when she was a few YouTube subscribers short of 100K. Xyaa laughed about how her stream suddenly crashed because MortaL asked his viewers to jump onto Xyaa’s stream and help her reach 100k subscribers; her live viewers jump from 300 to over 15K immediately, causing the crash.

Rapid Fire

Ocean asked Xyaa four fun questions as well.

Ocean: Four things that Xyaa likes to eat a lot

Xyaa: Biryani, chicken, ice cream, and omelette!

Ocean: Four places that Xyaa wants to roam around in the world

Xyaa: I have never really paid attention to travelling, so I don’t really have any particular places that I would like to visit

Ocean: Four games that Xyaa would never be bored of

Xyaa: Apex Legends, Dark Souls, Elden Ring, and CS: GO

Ocean: Four things that Xyaa likes to do apart from gaming

Xyaa: Playing with my dogs, watching crime documentaries, watching other streamers, and drinking chai.