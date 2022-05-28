9 of the best burns from Valorant All Stars on Red Bull Game On

The official launch of Red Bull Game On had a launch party on 23rd May 2022 titled BGMI All Stars .

It featured four players from four of the best Battlegrounds Mobile India teams, who played Team Deathmatches and were also interviewed about their lives, careers and personal equations by host Ocean Sharma.

To keep the spirit of launch week going, there was another live session titled Valorant All Stars on 27th May. It was hosted by Shivansh ‘Phoenix’ Singh with four professional gamers from four of the best esports teams, Kappa (Global Esports), Antidote (Enigma Gaming), Shooter (Orangutan Gaming) and Bones (True Rippers). It also had surprise host Mahek ‘Mizo’ Sayed.

The stream was filled with laughs and lighthearted moments, with intense Valorant matches played between the interviews.

Here are a few of the best burns and banter that were the highlights of the stream.

Mizo’s burn

Right at the beginning of the first match, Shivansh asked Mizo for her to choose a team.

Shivansh: Yaha pe True Rippers vs Global Esports shuru hone wala hai, aap kiske side lena chahoge?

Mizo: True Rippers, kyunki who log toh waise bhi LAN khelne jaa nahi raha hai.

TR’s loss to GE: First match shenanigans

When True Rippers lost their first match against Global Esports, Kappa did not shy away from this epic burn.

Shivansh: Kappa, phehla match jite, aap kuch kehna chahenge Bones seh?

Kappa: Kya kar raha hai yaar, Bones. 4v5 khel rahe the aur phir bhi haar gaya. Master se puch!

Bones: Master bol raha hai ki Simar (a player from True Rippers) hai na, toh woh 4v4 hi ho gaya.

Shivansh 'Phoenix' Singh © Red Bull Staff

Antidote’s anecdote

When Antidote was asked to give away details of the latest Valorant LAN event, he quipped that what happens in LAN, stays there.

Shivansh: Antidote, aapke camera ke piche koi dance kar raha hai. Kaun hai woh?

Antidote: Rishi (RvK)

Shivansh: Zara camera ke samne aakar dance karne boliye na! Ab time aa gaya hai LAN ke bare mein baat karne. Boliye zara!

Antidote: Hum sab dhai saal ke baad mile. Purane dost se mulakat hui, sath mein hang out kar rahe the. Par kuch kuch stories hai jo hum bata nahi sakte camera ke samne. Jo hota hai LAN mein wo LAN pe hi khatam ho jati hai!

Shivansh’s shayeri: Wah wah!

Antidote did not hesitate to make fun of Shivansh's shayeri skills when he made fun of SK Rossi taking down enemies.

Shivansh: Antidote ki muh ki boli, SK Rossi se chali ek goli, aur opponent ki sar ki kopdi kholi.

Antidote: Minus 50 rupees, Nodwin, iska.

Mic Off!

During the second match of Global Esports, Kappa kept his mic on mute and decided to disclose why!

Shivansh: Kappa, pehli aap mic on rakhte the baat chit karne ke liye. Par iss baar off rakha. Is there any special reason behind it?

Kappa: Haan. Mujhe skillZ bol raha tha game pe focus kar, mic pe mat dyan de! Woh bol raha tha ki first time comms bata raha tha, iss baar mat bata.

Selfie time

When members of both Enigma Gaming and Global Esports came together in the midst of a match to share a fun moment.

Antidote: Yeh kya ho raha hai, sab kya kar rahe hai?

Shivansh: Photo khichwarahe hai.

Antidote: Cheers!

Shivansh: Goliyaan chalchuki hai! Rawfiul was like bohot ho gaya hai!

Guests of Valorant All Stars on Red Bull Game On © Red Bull Staff

Antidote gives off coach vibes

Antidote refrained from playing in the later Enigma Gaming matches and joked about how he is "coach material".

Antidote: Main hu coach material, prep God wala.

Bones: Wow

Mizo: Brim cosplay when? (the character Brimstone is the founding member and leader of the VALORANT Protocol)

Antidote: Soon soon! Aur thoda wait karna padega. Phir kar lunga.

No Excali

When Excali came on screen, Antidote refused to give away his headset joking how everyone should be more professional.

Shivansh: Baat kar lete hai hum thoda Excali se

Antidote: Professionalism guys! Professionalism!

Shivansh: Antidote, bol raha hai ki nahi! Aaj camera pe mein hi hu, toh main hi rahunga.

Gully Boy Kappa

When Kappa was asked how he spent his childhood, he mentioned playing with guys from his neighborhood, which resulted in Antidote quipping a Gully Boys reference.

Shivansh: Aap bachpan mein bhi aise games khelte the?

Kappa: Haan. Gaming toh bachpan se hi kar raha hu. Gully boys ke sath bahar cricket bhi khelta tha.

Antidote: Gully Boys! Another Life!