Find out what is coming up on Red Bull Game On this week

Gaming
Red Bull Game On is a project dedicated to the Indian gaming community with a new YouTube channel.
India’s top gamers and streamers will be guests on the channel, sharing their tournament experiences, updates on their latest projects, discussing their lives and careers, and lots more in the Esports Hour on Red Bull Game On.
Pro gamers and teams will also participate in the Boss Fight segment – live scrims in which one pro gamer/team will take on challenges from their biggest fans – so be sure to register if you want to compete against your favourite gamers and teams.
Here is a detailed schedule of the livestreams that you can look forward to:
23rd May 2022 (Monday)
BGMI All Stars with host Ocean Sharma, featuring guests Team XO, TSM, Team SouL and TeamXSpark.
27th May 2022 (Friday)
Valorant All Stars with host Shivansh Singh, featuring Global Esports, Enigma Gaming, Orangutan Gaming (OG), True Rippers (TR). Guest appearance and analysis by Ankit Panth.
31st May 2022 (Tuesday)
Esports Hour with host Ocean Sharma, featuring guest Sid (SouL)