A glimpse inside Toronto’s new Red Bull Gaming Studio

Gaming
Toronto’s new Red Bull Gaming Studio is set to provide Canadian fans, athletes, and streamers, the opportunity to experience gaming like never before. The space was designed to host a new generation of immersive and exciting esport experiences that revolve around fan opportunities, local community-building, and premium content creation.
Now time for your virtual tour:
Location: Located inside OverActive Media’s revamped, 15,000-square-foot headquarters in the heart of Toronto’s Liberty Village, the Red Bull Gaming Studio.
The ultimate gaming event space
The Red Bull Gaming Studio is equipped to host a range of gaming events — from live tournaments, to artist performances, speaker sessions, movie premieres, and more.
Content Studio
Featuring a state-of-the-art content studio that was built to maximize creativity and workflow for Canada’ top esport athletes.
Home to experiences for competitors and fans
Beyond professional gameplay, the studio will act as an inclusive space to grow and foster the local esports scene. The communal lounge situated next to the event hall is the perfect place to hang out, meet fellow players, and recharge with a Red Bull.