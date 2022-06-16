Meet 4Storm, a 3v3 basketball team

4Storm is a 3v3 men’s basketball team from India.

They participated in the Bhubaneswar qualifier of Red Bull Half Court 2022 India , and will now compete in the national finals.

Red Bull Half Court is a global 3v3 basketball tournament that is conducted across 29 countries. After several country rounds, the national champions of the competition will participate in the world final in Egypt later this year.

The competition had eight city qualifiers in India in 2022 with men’s qualifiers in eight cities and women’s qualifiers in four cities being conducted simultaneously. 4Storm won the men’s qualifier in Bhubaneswar and will now compete in the Red Bull Half Court 2022 India Finals in Chandigarh with a hope to become the men’s champions who will represent India in the world finals.

Here the captain of the team, Mrutyunjaya Sahu, talks about how the team got its name, what they love about 3v3 basketball and what they hope to achieve in the sport.

4Storm in Red Bull Half Court © Red Bull Staff

Team name: 4Storms

Story behind the name: We picked the name because we believe all our team members have the spirit of a storm.

Players in the team: Sibasankar Behera, Suman Sahoo, Sarat Natak and Mrutyunjaya Sahu (captain)

Past tournaments: Nothing really. This the first time reaching a national final for us.

Team jersey: We don’t have a standard team jersey

Style of play: Aggressive

What we love about 3x3 basketball: We love the game spirit, atmosphere, and most importantly we love dominating other teams

Our tips for upcoming 3x3 players: Always show up prepared to compete

Our dream teammate: Dibyajeet Mohapatro

Our ultimate basketball dream: Compete as much as possible, reach the highest level of the game, and be an inspiration to younger players