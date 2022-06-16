Meet Agnel Menaces, a 3v3 basketball team

Agnel Menaces is a 3v3 men’s basketball team from India.
They participated in the Mumbai qualifier of Red Bull Half Court 2022 India, and will now compete in the national finals.
Red Bull Half Court is a global 3v3 basketball tournament that is conducted across 29 countries. After several country rounds, the national champions of the competition will participate in the world final in Egypt later this year.
The competition had eight city qualifiers in India in 2022 with men’s qualifiers in eight cities and women’s qualifiers in four cities being conducted simultaneously. Agnel Menaces won the men’s qualifier in Mumbai and will now compete in the Red Bull Half Court 2022 India Finals in Chandigarh with a hope to become the men’s champions who will represent India in the world finals.
Here the captain of the team, Tanmay Mali, talks about how the team got its name, what they love about 3v3 basketball and what they hope to achieve in the sport.
Team name: Agnel Menaces
Story behind the name: Agnel Gymkhana is our club name so we took that name added to it
Players in the team: Tanmay Mali, Aaron Monteiro, Ashley Monteiro and Shubham Yadav
Past tournaments: Aaron Monteiro was a part of Aizawl Legends in 3BL Season 3
Team jersey: We wear the blue colour jersey of Agnel Gymkhana
Style of play: Long range shooting and team coordination
What we love about 3x3 basketball: We love that 3x3 is mostly about fitness, skill and shooting; those are the things that make it special
Our tips for upcoming 3x3 players: Focus more on ball handling and shooting to be good at 3x3
Our dream teammate: Parth Kale; he is an upcoming talent
Our ultimate basketball dream: To win Red Bull Half Court 2022 India Finals and even the world final