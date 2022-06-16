Meet BBQ Chicken, a 3v3 basketball team

BBQ Chicken is a 3v3 men’s basketball team from India.

They participated in the Aizawl qualifier of Red Bull Half Court 2022 India , and will now compete in the national finals.

Red Bull Half Court is a global 3v3 basketball tournament that is conducted across 29 countries. After several country rounds, the national champions of the competition will participate in the world final in Egypt later this year.

The competition had eight city qualifiers in India in 2022 with men’s qualifiers in eight cities and women’s qualifiers in four cities being conducted simultaneously. BBQ Chicken won the men’s qualifier in Aizawl and will now compete in the Red Bull Half Court 2022 India Finals in Chandigarh with a hope to become the men’s champions who will represent India in the world finals.

Here the captain of the team, Lalrina Renthlei, talks about how the team got its name, what they love about 3v3 basketball and what they hope to achieve in the sport.

BBQ Chicken in Red Bull Half Court © Red Bull Staff

Team name: BBQ Chicken

Story behind the name: We kept that name because we cook defenders like BBQ chicken

Players in the team: Lalrina, Matthew, Zonuna and Nunpuia

Past tournaments: Lalrina debuted for India in the SABA champs in November 2021 (they won gold). He has also played FIBA 3x3 World Tour and challenger international events.

Team jersey: We have a jersey with our BBQ Chicken logo on it

Style of play: We move the ball a lot and run a lot. We are small but we believe in heart over height!

What we love about 3x3 basketball: We love the intense non-stop action within a short period of time. We also love that it is unpredictable.

Our tips for upcoming 3x3 players: Improve your shooting from outside; scoring two-pointers will help your team a lot.

Our dream teammate: We wouldn’t want anyone else; our dream team is our present team.

Our ultimate basketball dream: To win the Red Bull Half Court 2022 India Finals and represent India at the Red Bull Half Court 2022 World Finals