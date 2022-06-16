Meet Delhi Divas, a 3v3 basketball team

Delhi Divas is a 3v3 women’s basketball team from India.

They participated in the Chandigarh qualifier of Red Bull Half Court 2022 India , and will now compete in the national finals.

Red Bull Half Court is a global 3v3 basketball tournament that is conducted across 29 countries. After several country rounds, the national champions of the competition will participate in the world final in Egypt later this year.

The competition had eight city qualifiers in India in 2022 with men’s qualifiers in eight cities and women’s qualifiers in four cities being conducted simultaneously. Delhi Divas won the women’s qualifier in Chandigarh and will now compete in the Red Bull Half Court 2022 India Finals in Chandigarh with a hope to become the women’s champions who will represent India in the world finals.

Here the captain of the team, Raspreet Sidhu, talks about how the team got its name, what they love about 3v3 basketball and what they hope to achieve in the sport.

Delhi Divas in Red Bull Half Court © Red Bull Staff

Team name: Delhi Divas

Story behind the name: It was our team name in 3BL Women's League 2022 and we were the league champions!

Players in the team: Raspreet Sidhu, Ishika Choudhary, Tavleen Kaur Bhandal and Khushi Ahlawat

Past tournaments: We’ve played 3BL, ASEAN Basketball League (except for Tavleen) and Indian National Basketball League. Raspreet Sidhu is a Team India veteran.

Team jersey: We wear a red jersey. It is our colour because it defines the trust and nature of our play.

Style of play: It’s a balance of aggression, ball rotation and long-range shooting

What we love about 3x3 basketball: We love the format of the game and the fact that each match is a level playing field. Most importantly, we love the adrenaline and the excitement it brings.

Our tips for upcoming 3x3 players: Work on your individual skills and sharpen them because that’s what will improve your team’s game

Our dream teammate: We wouldn’t pick anyone other than our current teammates

Our ultimate basketball dream: To fly the Indian colours high and help the country’s ranking improve so we can be eligible for the Paris 2024 Olympics.