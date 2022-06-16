Meet Delhi Storm, a 3v3 basketball team

Delhi Storm is a 3v3 men’s basketball team from India.

They participated in the Delhi qualifier of Red Bull Half Court 2022 India , and will now compete in the national finals.

Red Bull Half Court is a global 3v3 basketball tournament that is conducted across 29 countries. After several country rounds, the national champions of the competition will participate in the world final in Egypt later this year.

The competition had eight city qualifiers in India in 2022 with men’s qualifiers in eight cities and women’s qualifiers in four cities being conducted simultaneously. Delhi Storm won the men’s qualifier in Delhi and will now compete in the Red Bull Half Court 2022 India Finals in Chandigarh with a hope to become the men’s champions who will represent India in the world finals.

Here the captain of the team, Abhishek Tyagi, talks about how the team got its name, what they love about 3v3 basketball and what they hope to achieve in the sport.

Delhi Storm in Red Bull Half Court © Red Bull Staff

Team name: Delhi Storm

Story behind the name: It is the name of a Delhi basketball club

Players in the team: Abhishek, Abhyudaya, Nilesh and Samsher

Past tournaments: Abhyudaya Yadav has played three seasons of 3BL and was a part of the runner up team of 3BL Season 3 – Ahmedabad Wingers. The other players in the team have represented Delhi at various senior national basketball championships.

Team jersey: We don’t have a team jersey currently

Style of play: Our game style is a mixture of ball rotation, dribble penetration and shooting. Our defensive style is aggressive.

What we love about 3x3 basketball: We love that 3x3 basketball is unpredictable and fun

Our tips for upcoming 3x3 players: Have fun while playing and give it your best on the court

Our dream teammate: Shaquille O'Neal

Our ultimate basketball dream: Nothing specific