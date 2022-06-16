Meet RCF Team, a 3v3 basketball team

RCF Team is a 3v3 men’s basketball team from India.
They participated in the Chandigarh qualifier of Red Bull Half Court 2022 India, and will now compete in the national finals.
Red Bull Half Court is a global 3v3 basketball tournament that is conducted across 29 countries. After several country rounds, the national champions of the competition will participate in the world final in Egypt later this year.
The competition had eight city qualifiers in India in 2022 with men’s qualifiers in eight cities and women’s qualifiers in four cities being conducted simultaneously. RCF Team won the men’s qualifier in Chandigarh and will now compete in the Red Bull Half Court 2022 India Finals in Chandigarh with a hope to become the men’s champions who will represent India in the world finals.
Here the captain of the team, Harmandeep Singh, talks about how the team got its name, what they love about 3v3 basketball and what they hope to achieve in the sport.
Team name: RCF Team
Story behind the name: We work at the Railway Coach Factory, so we used the initials for our team name
Players in the team: Harmandeep Singh, Jatin Shokhanda, Abhi Kumar and Sanjeev Singal
Past tournaments: Jatin Shokhanda has been in Team India camp. Harmandeep Singh played 3BL Season 2 and World Railway Championship. Sanjeev Singal represented Chandigarh at senior nationals.
Team jersey: We don’t have a team jersey currently
Style of play: Primarily physical – because that's what streetball/3x3 is all about – and we also play with intense ball rotation
What we love about 3x3 basketball: We love that 3x3 basketball requires a lot of fitness to be a good player
Our tips for upcoming 3x3 players: Work on your fitness because you need a lot of energy and stamina to survive a game of 3x3 basketball
Our dream teammate: Inderbir Singh Gill
Our ultimate basketball dream: To win the Red Bull Half Court 2022 India Finals and represent India at the Red Bull Half Court 2022 World Finals in Egypt