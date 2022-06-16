Meet Envy Us, a 3v3 basketball team

Envy Us is a 3v3 men’s basketball team from India.

They participated in the Bengaluru qualifier of Red Bull Half Court 2022 India , and will now compete in the national finals.

Red Bull Half Court is a global 3v3 basketball tournament that is conducted across 29 countries. After several country rounds, the national champions of the competition will participate in the world final in Egypt later this year.

The competition had eight city qualifiers in India in 2022 with men’s qualifiers in eight cities and women’s qualifiers in four cities being conducted simultaneously. Envy Us won the men’s qualifier in Bengaluru and will now compete in the Red Bull Half Court 2022 India Finals in Chandigarh with a hope to become the men’s champions who will represent India in the world finals.

Here the captain of the team, Tanay Thatte, talks about how the team got its name, what they love about 3v3 basketball and what they hope to achieve in the sport.

Team Envy Us in Red Bull Half Court © Red Bull Staff

Team name: Envy Us

Story behind the name: The name says it all

Players in the team: Tanay Thatte, Vaishakh Nambair, Rohan Jagtap and Nikhil Chandrashekhar

Past tournaments: Rohan Jagtap has been in senior nationals for Maharashtra, National University Games and Youth India camp. Vaishak Nambiar has been in senior nationals for Maharashtra, National University Games and Khelo India Youth Games. Nikhil Chandrashekhar has been in senior nationals for Karnataka, National University Games and Khelo India Youth Games.

Team jersey: We don’t have a team jersey currently

Style of play: We're a small ball team in which everyone can shoot from outside, so that's a big advantage for us in 3x3

What we love about 3x3 basketball: We love that 3x3 basketball is so unpredictable and anything can happen; it's all about who wants it more

Our tips for upcoming 3x3 players: Work on your two-point shooting because it is the most important aspect of 3x3 basketball

Our dream teammate: We would go with Steph Curry all the way

Our ultimate basketball dream: Our current target is to win Red Bull Half Court 2022 India Finals