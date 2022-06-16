Meet Team KKRM, a 3v3 basketball team

Team KKRM is a 3v3 women’s basketball team from India.
They participated in the Bengaluru qualifier of Red Bull Half Court 2022 India, and will now compete in the national finals.
Red Bull Half Court is a global 3v3 basketball tournament that is conducted across 29 countries. After several country rounds, the national champions of the competition will participate in the world final in Egypt later this year.
The competition had eight city qualifiers in India in 2022 with men’s qualifiers in eight cities and women’s qualifiers in four cities being conducted simultaneously. Team KKRM won the women’s qualifier in Bengaluru and will now compete in the Red Bull Half Court 2022 India Finals in Chandigarh with a hope to become the women’s champions who will represent India in the world finals.
Here the captain of the team, Konika, talks about how the team got its name, what they love about 3v3 basketball and what they hope to achieve in the sport.
Team name: Team KKRM
Story behind the name: The name comes from the initials of the first names of each team member
Players in the team: Kousthuba, Konika, Rakshita and Monideepa
Past tournaments: Konika was part of Kochi Stars, the championship winning team in the first edition of 3BL Women's League 2019. Monideepa was part of the trials of the first edition of 3BL Women's League.
Team jersey: We don’t have a team jersey currently
Style of play: We would say our style is to always keep fighting
What we love about 3x3 basketball: We love the intensity of the game
Our tips for upcoming 3x3 players: Play as a team because it is impossible to win a 3x3 match playing individually
Our dream teammate: Sandhya Manjunath
Our ultimate basketball dream: To win Red Bull Half Court 2022 India Finals so we can prove ourselves as a team