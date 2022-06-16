Meet Vels A, a 3v3 basketball team

Vels A is a 3v3 women’s basketball team from India.
They participated in the Chennai qualifier of Red Bull Half Court 2022 India, and will now compete in the national finals.
Red Bull Half Court is a global 3v3 basketball tournament that is conducted across 29 countries. After several country rounds, the national champions of the competition will participate in the world final in Egypt later this year.
The competition had eight city qualifiers in India in 2022 with men’s qualifiers in eight cities and women’s qualifiers in four cities being conducted simultaneously. Vels A won the women’s qualifier in Chennai and will now compete in the Red Bull Half Court 2022 India Finals in Chandigarh with a hope to become the women’s champions who will represent India in the world finals.
Here the captain of the team, Sobana Saravanakumar, talks about how the team got its name, what they love about 3v3 basketball and what they hope to achieve in the sport.
Team name: Vels A
Story behind the name: It was inspired by the name of our college
Players in the team: Vidhya Bharathi Shanmugam, Sobana Saravanakumar, Prathiba Priya Jayaraj and Sudheshna Reddy
Past tournaments: We have played for Tamil Nadu at the senior nationals
Team jersey: We usually wear our college jersey
Style of play: Ball rotation coupled with two-point shooting
What we love about 3x3 basketball: We love that 3x3 is mostly about fitness, skill and shooting; that’s what makes it special
Our tips for upcoming 3x3 players: Focus on a fast-paced game and play smart
Our dream teammate: Anitha Pauldurai (Padma Shri awardee)
Our ultimate basketball dream: We want to represent India