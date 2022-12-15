Check out Techno Gamerz’s team for Red Bull M.E.O. Cricket Invitational Cup

Red Bull M.E.O. Cricket Invitational Cup is a one-of-its-kind competition that brings together India’s favourite sports – cricket and gaming.

In this box cricket match, gaming personalities will take on an avatar their audiences have never seen before as they take to the field with bat and ball.

The match will be contested between the Blue team captained by Techno Gamerz and the Red team captained by V3nom.

Techno Gamerz and V3nom were given a chance to select the players on their teams via a toss conducted on World Cricket Championship 3, a title that was part of Red Bull M.E.O. Season 5. Additionally, the winner and runner-up of WCC3 in Red Bull M.E.O. will also partake in the match.

Each team will have eight players. The match will be played in the format of 10 overs, requiring each member of the bowling team to bowl at least one over.

The match will be livestreamed on the Red Bull Game On YouTube channel as well as the channels of Rakazone and Sharkshe, who are participants in the match.

As you prepare to see India’s favourite gamers in action on the cricket field, read about how they see themselves as cricketers in these short profiles on the players of the Blue team.

Techno Gamerz

Techno Gamerz © Ali Bharmal

Name: Ujjwal Chaurasia

Age: 22

City: New Delhi

First memory of playing cricket: NA

Biggest tournament played: NA

Playing role: All-rounder

Batting stance: Right-handed

Favourite shot: NA

Bowling style: Right-arm leg-spin

Playing style: Full aggression

Favourite cricketer: NA

Favourite cricket moment: NA

FA2

Fa2 © Fa2

Name: Amit Phartiyal

Age: 30

City: New Delhi

First memory of playing cricket: Childhood

Biggest tournament played: NA

Playing role: All-rounder

Batting stance: Right-handed

Favourite shot: Straight drive

Bowling style: Right-arm medium-fast

Playing style: Aggressive

Favourite cricketer: Sachin Tendulkar

Favourite cricket moment: Yuvraj Singh’s six sixes against Stuart Broad in the 2007 T20 World Cup

TbOne

TbOne © TbOne

Name: Shobith Rai

Age: 31

City: Bengaluru

First memory of playing cricket: Third standard

Biggest tournament played: NA

Playing role: All-rounder

Batting stance: Left-handed

Favourite shot: Pull shot

Bowling style: Right-arm fast

Playing style: Aggressive

Favourite cricketers: Virat Kohli and Jhonty Rhodes

Favourite cricket moment: NA

Ghatak

Ghatak © Ghatak

Name: NA

Age: 31

City: Pune

First memory of playing cricket: With friends in a residential society

Biggest tournament played: College cricket league

Playing role: All-rounder

Batting stance: Right-handed

Favourite shot: Straight drive

Bowling style: Right-arm medium-fast

Playing style: Aggressive

Favourite cricketer: Virat Kohli

Favourite cricket moment: Indian cricket team World Cup winning moments in 2007 and 2011

GamerFleet

GamerFleet © GamerFleet

Name: NA

Age: 26

City/Town: Haldwani

First memory of playing cricket: Gully cricket with a friend when I was in third standard

Biggest tournament played: NA

Playing role: Batter

Batting stance: Right-handed

Favourite shot: NA

Bowling style: Right-arm spin

Playing style: Aggressive

Favourite cricketer: MS Dhoni

Favourite cricket moment: When MS Dhoni hit a six against Sri Lanka to win the 2011 World Cup

LoLzZz

LoLzZz © LoLzZz

Name: NA

Age: 22

City/Town: Gujarat

First memory of playing cricket: Playing with friends in my residential society and at school

Biggest tournament played: NA

Playing role: Batter

Batting stance: Right-handed

Favourite shot: ‘Aakh bandh karke maro’

Bowling style: NA

Playing style: Aggressive

Favourite cricketer: Virat Kohli

Favourite cricket moment: Indian cricket team’s 2011 World Cup winning moment

Sharkshe

Sharkshe © Sharkshe

Name: Shakshi Shetty

Age: 25

City: Mumbai

First memory of playing cricket: Childhood

Biggest tournament played: My residential society tournament

Playing role: All-rounder

Batting stance: Left-handed

Favourite shot: NA

Bowling style: Right-arm medium

Playing style: Conservative

Favourite cricketer: Virat Kohli

Favourite cricket moment: NA

Ujjwal Sharma

Ujjwal Sharma © Ujjwal Sharma

Name: Ujjwal Sharma

Age: 20

City: Muzaffarnagar

First memory of playing cricket: A memory dear to me is the first professional match I played when I was 15-16 years old in my village with friends

Biggest tournament played: NA

Playing role: All-rounder

Batting stance: Right-handed

Favourite shot: Pull shot

Bowling style: Right-arm medium

Playing style: Aggressive

Favourite cricketer: Virat Kohli

Favourite cricket moment: Yuvraj Singh’s six sixes against Stuart Broad in the 2007 T20 World Cup