Check out Techno Gamerz’s team for Red Bull M.E.O. Cricket Invitational Cup

Gaming
Red Bull M.E.O. Cricket Invitational Cup is a one-of-its-kind competition that brings together India’s favourite sports – cricket and gaming.
In this box cricket match, gaming personalities will take on an avatar their audiences have never seen before as they take to the field with bat and ball.
The match will be contested between the Blue team captained by Techno Gamerz and the Red team captained by V3nom.
Techno Gamerz and V3nom were given a chance to select the players on their teams via a toss conducted on World Cricket Championship 3, a title that was part of Red Bull M.E.O. Season 5. Additionally, the winner and runner-up of WCC3 in Red Bull M.E.O. will also partake in the match.
Each team will have eight players. The match will be played in the format of 10 overs, requiring each member of the bowling team to bowl at least one over.
The match will be livestreamed on the Red Bull Game On YouTube channel as well as the channels of Rakazone and Sharkshe, who are participants in the match.
As you prepare to see India’s favourite gamers in action on the cricket field, read about how they see themselves as cricketers in these short profiles on the players of the Blue team.
Techno Gamerz
- Name: Ujjwal Chaurasia
- Age: 22
- City: New Delhi
- First memory of playing cricket: NA
- Biggest tournament played: NA
- Playing role: All-rounder
- Batting stance: Right-handed
- Favourite shot: NA
- Bowling style: Right-arm leg-spin
- Playing style: Full aggression
- Favourite cricketer: NA
- Favourite cricket moment: NA
FA2
- Name: Amit Phartiyal
- Age: 30
- City: New Delhi
- First memory of playing cricket: Childhood
- Biggest tournament played: NA
- Playing role: All-rounder
- Batting stance: Right-handed
- Favourite shot: Straight drive
- Bowling style: Right-arm medium-fast
- Playing style: Aggressive
- Favourite cricketer: Sachin Tendulkar
- Favourite cricket moment: Yuvraj Singh’s six sixes against Stuart Broad in the 2007 T20 World Cup
TbOne
- Name: Shobith Rai
- Age: 31
- City: Bengaluru
- First memory of playing cricket: Third standard
- Biggest tournament played: NA
- Playing role: All-rounder
- Batting stance: Left-handed
- Favourite shot: Pull shot
- Bowling style: Right-arm fast
- Playing style: Aggressive
- Favourite cricketers: Virat Kohli and Jhonty Rhodes
- Favourite cricket moment: NA
Ghatak
- Name: NA
- Age: 31
- City: Pune
- First memory of playing cricket: With friends in a residential society
- Biggest tournament played: College cricket league
- Playing role: All-rounder
- Batting stance: Right-handed
- Favourite shot: Straight drive
- Bowling style: Right-arm medium-fast
- Playing style: Aggressive
- Favourite cricketer: Virat Kohli
- Favourite cricket moment: Indian cricket team World Cup winning moments in 2007 and 2011
GamerFleet
- Name: NA
- Age: 26
- City/Town: Haldwani
- First memory of playing cricket: Gully cricket with a friend when I was in third standard
- Biggest tournament played: NA
- Playing role: Batter
- Batting stance: Right-handed
- Favourite shot: NA
- Bowling style: Right-arm spin
- Playing style: Aggressive
- Favourite cricketer: MS Dhoni
- Favourite cricket moment: When MS Dhoni hit a six against Sri Lanka to win the 2011 World Cup
LoLzZz
- Name: NA
- Age: 22
- City/Town: Gujarat
- First memory of playing cricket: Playing with friends in my residential society and at school
- Biggest tournament played: NA
- Playing role: Batter
- Batting stance: Right-handed
- Favourite shot: ‘Aakh bandh karke maro’
- Bowling style: NA
- Playing style: Aggressive
- Favourite cricketer: Virat Kohli
- Favourite cricket moment: Indian cricket team’s 2011 World Cup winning moment
Sharkshe
- Name: Shakshi Shetty
- Age: 25
- City: Mumbai
- First memory of playing cricket: Childhood
- Biggest tournament played: My residential society tournament
- Playing role: All-rounder
- Batting stance: Left-handed
- Favourite shot: NA
- Bowling style: Right-arm medium
- Playing style: Conservative
- Favourite cricketer: Virat Kohli
- Favourite cricket moment: NA
Ujjwal Sharma
- Name: Ujjwal Sharma
- Age: 20
- City: Muzaffarnagar
- First memory of playing cricket: A memory dear to me is the first professional match I played when I was 15-16 years old in my village with friends
- Biggest tournament played: NA
- Playing role: All-rounder
- Batting stance: Right-handed
- Favourite shot: Pull shot
- Bowling style: Right-arm medium
- Playing style: Aggressive
- Favourite cricketer: Virat Kohli
- Favourite cricket moment: Yuvraj Singh’s six sixes against Stuart Broad in the 2007 T20 World Cup