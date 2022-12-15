Check out V3nom’s team for Red Bull M.E.O. Cricket Invitational Cup

Gaming
Red Bull M.E.O. Cricket Invitational Cup is a one-of-its-kind competition that brings together India’s favourite sports – cricket and gaming.
In this box cricket match, gaming personalities will take on an avatar their audiences have never seen before as they take to the field with bat and ball.
The match will be contested between the Blue team captained by Techno Gamerz and the Red team captained by V3nom.
Techno Gamerz and V3nom were given a chance to select the players on their teams via a toss conducted on World Cricket Championship 3, a title that was part of Red Bull M.E.O. Season 5. Additionally, the winner and runner-up of WCC3 in Red Bull M.E.O. will also partake in the match.
Each team will have eight players. The match will be played in the format of 10 overs, requiring each member of the bowling team to bowl at least one over.
The match will be livestreamed on the Red Bull Game On YouTube channel as well as the channels of Rakazone and Sharkshe, who are participants in the match.
As you prepare to see India’s favourite gamers in action on the cricket field, read about how they see themselves as cricketers in these short profiles on the players of the Red team.
V3nom
- Name: Ankit Panth
- Age: 33
- City: Mumbai
- First memory of playing cricket: It was from when I was eight years old and played in a garden with a plastic ball and bat
- Biggest tournament played: Played in a stadium in a season-ball tournament
- Playing role: All-rounder
- Batting stance: Right-handed
- Favourite shot: Pull
- Bowling style: Right-arm medium
- Playing style: Aggressive
- Favourite cricketer: Virat Kohli
- Favourite cricket moment: When Indian cricket team won the 2007 T20 World Cup
Jonathan
- Name: Jonathan Jude Amaral
- Age: 20
- City: Mumbai
- First memory of playing cricket: Playing gully cricket
- Biggest tournament played: I’ve never played a tournament; only played for fun
- Playing role: All-rounder
- Batting stance: Right-handed
- Favourite shot: Anywhere for six
- Bowling style: Right-arm fast
- Playing style: Aggressive
- Favourite cricketer: Jos Buttler
- Favourite cricket moment: NA
K18
- Name: Ketan Patel
- Age: 25
- City/Town: NA
- First memory of playing cricket: From when I was eight years old
- Biggest tournament played: Adidas Stars tournament
- Playing role: Wicketkeeper
- Batting stance: Right-handed
- Favourite shot: Cut shot
- Bowling style: Right-arm off-spin
- Playing style: Aggressive
- Favourite cricketer: Suresh Raina
- Favourite cricket moment: When India won the 2011 World Cup
RachitRoo
- Name: Rachit Yadav
- Age: 19
- City: New Delhi
- First memory of playing cricket: The first match I ever played when I was eight years old and used to play in my village
- Biggest tournament played: NA
- Playing role: All-rounder
- Batting stance: Left-handed
- Favourite shot: Pull shot
- Bowling style: Left-arm medium
- Playing style: Conservative
- Favourite cricketer: Rohit Sharma
- Favourite cricket moment: Yuvraj Singh’s six sixes against Stuart Broad in the 2007 T20 World Cup
Gunshot
- Name: Harnit Khatri
- Age: 23
- City: Faridabad
- First memory of playing cricket: In 2005
- Biggest tournament played: NA
- Playing role: All-rounder
- Batting stance: Right-handed
- Favourite shot: Pull shot
- Bowling style: Left-arm spin
- Playing style: I play based on what is needed
- Favourite cricketer: Virender Sehwag
- Favourite cricket moment: When Virender Sehwag scored 319 runs in a Test match against South Africa in 2008
Rakazone
- Name: Rishab Karanwal
- Age: 29
- City: Gurugram
- First memory of playing cricket: When I was in second standard
- Biggest tournament played: I represented Delhi in the Super 7 National Tournament
- Playing role: Wicketkeeper-batter
- Batting stance: Right-handed
- Favourite shot: Cut shot
- Bowling style: NA
- Playing style: Aggressive
- Favourite cricketer: Adam Gilchrist
- Favourite cricket moment: When MS Dhoni hit a six against Sri Lanka to win the 2011 World Cup
Xyaa
- Name: Shagufta Iqbal
- Age: 28
- City: Nagpur
- First memory of playing cricket: With my cousin brothers; I was always made to field
- Biggest tournament played: NA
- Playing role: Batter
- Batting stance: Right-handed
- Favourite shot: Pull shot
- Bowling style: Right-arm medium
- Playing style: Conservative
- Favourite cricketer: Rahul Dravid
- Favourite cricket moment: The final of the 2002 NatWest Trophy tri-nation series, which India won and Sourav Ganguly waved his t-shirt in celebration
Sai Kumar
- Name: Rachakonda Sai Kumar
- Age: 23
- City: Hyderabad
- First memory of playing cricket: When I was seven years old and played a lot of cricket in my grandfather’s hometown
- Biggest tournament played: A private tournament in my village when I was in 10th standard
- Playing role: All-rounder
- Batting stance: Right-handed
- Favourite shot: NA
- Bowling style: Right-arm off-spin
- Playing style: Conservative
- Favourite cricketer: Sachin Tendulkar
- Favourite cricket moment: Chris Gayle’s 175 runs for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2013