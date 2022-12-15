Check out V3nom’s team for Red Bull M.E.O. Cricket Invitational Cup

Red Bull M.E.O. Cricket Invitational Cup is a one-of-its-kind competition that brings together India’s favourite sports – cricket and gaming.

In this box cricket match, gaming personalities will take on an avatar their audiences have never seen before as they take to the field with bat and ball.

The match will be contested between the Blue team captained by Techno Gamerz and the Red team captained by V3nom.

Techno Gamerz and V3nom were given a chance to select the players on their teams via a toss conducted on World Cricket Championship 3, a title that was part of Red Bull M.E.O. Season 5. Additionally, the winner and runner-up of WCC3 in Red Bull M.E.O. will also partake in the match.

Each team will have eight players. The match will be played in the format of 10 overs, requiring each member of the bowling team to bowl at least one over.

The match will be livestreamed on the Red Bull Game On YouTube channel as well as the channels of Rakazone and Sharkshe, who are participants in the match.

As you prepare to see India’s favourite gamers in action on the cricket field, read about how they see themselves as cricketers in these short profiles on the players of the Red team.

V3nom

Ankit Panth © Ali Bharmal

Name: Ankit Panth

Age: 33

City: Mumbai

First memory of playing cricket: It was from when I was eight years old and played in a garden with a plastic ball and bat

Biggest tournament played: Played in a stadium in a season-ball tournament

Playing role: All-rounder

Batting stance: Right-handed

Favourite shot: Pull

Bowling style: Right-arm medium

Playing style: Aggressive

Favourite cricketer: Virat Kohli

Favourite cricket moment: When Indian cricket team won the 2007 T20 World Cup

Jonathan

Jonathan © Jonathan

Name: Jonathan Jude Amaral

Age: 20

City: Mumbai

First memory of playing cricket: Playing gully cricket

Biggest tournament played: I’ve never played a tournament; only played for fun

Playing role: All-rounder

Batting stance: Right-handed

Favourite shot: Anywhere for six

Bowling style: Right-arm fast

Playing style: Aggressive

Favourite cricketer: Jos Buttler

Favourite cricket moment: NA

K18

K18 © K18

Name: Ketan Patel

Age: 25

City/Town: NA

First memory of playing cricket: From when I was eight years old

Biggest tournament played: Adidas Stars tournament

Playing role: Wicketkeeper

Batting stance: Right-handed

Favourite shot: Cut shot

Bowling style: Right-arm off-spin

Playing style: Aggressive

Favourite cricketer: Suresh Raina

Favourite cricket moment: When India won the 2011 World Cup

RachitRoo

RachitRoo © RachitRoo

Name: Rachit Yadav

Age: 19

City: New Delhi

First memory of playing cricket: The first match I ever played when I was eight years old and used to play in my village

Biggest tournament played: NA

Playing role: All-rounder

Batting stance: Left-handed

Favourite shot: Pull shot

Bowling style: Left-arm medium

Playing style: Conservative

Favourite cricketer: Rohit Sharma

Favourite cricket moment: Yuvraj Singh’s six sixes against Stuart Broad in the 2007 T20 World Cup

Gunshot

Gunshot © Gunshot

Name: Harnit Khatri

Age: 23

City: Faridabad

First memory of playing cricket: In 2005

Biggest tournament played: NA

Playing role: All-rounder

Batting stance: Right-handed

Favourite shot: Pull shot

Bowling style: Left-arm spin

Playing style: I play based on what is needed

Favourite cricketer: Virender Sehwag

Favourite cricket moment: When Virender Sehwag scored 319 runs in a Test match against South Africa in 2008

Rakazone

Rakazone © Rakazone

Name: Rishab Karanwal

Age: 29

City: Gurugram

First memory of playing cricket: When I was in second standard

Biggest tournament played: I represented Delhi in the Super 7 National Tournament

Playing role: Wicketkeeper-batter

Batting stance: Right-handed

Favourite shot: Cut shot

Bowling style: NA

Playing style: Aggressive

Favourite cricketer: Adam Gilchrist

Favourite cricket moment: When MS Dhoni hit a six against Sri Lanka to win the 2011 World Cup

Xyaa

Xyaa © Xyaa

Name: Shagufta Iqbal

Age: 28

City: Nagpur

First memory of playing cricket: With my cousin brothers; I was always made to field

Biggest tournament played: NA

Playing role: Batter

Batting stance: Right-handed

Favourite shot: Pull shot

Bowling style: Right-arm medium

Playing style: Conservative

Favourite cricketer: Rahul Dravid

Favourite cricket moment: The final of the 2002 NatWest Trophy tri-nation series, which India won and Sourav Ganguly waved his t-shirt in celebration

Sai Kumar

Sai Kumar © Sai Kumar

Name: Rachakonda Sai Kumar

Age: 23

City: Hyderabad

First memory of playing cricket: When I was seven years old and played a lot of cricket in my grandfather’s hometown

Biggest tournament played: A private tournament in my village when I was in 10th standard

Playing role: All-rounder

Batting stance: Right-handed

Favourite shot: NA

Bowling style: Right-arm off-spin

Playing style: Conservative

Favourite cricketer: Sachin Tendulkar

Favourite cricket moment: Chris Gayle’s 175 runs for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2013