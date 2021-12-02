Meet 7Sea Esports, finalists at Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 India

Gaming
7Sea Esports will be among the 24 teams competing in Battlegrounds Mobile India at the Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 India Finals from 3rd to 5th December. Click here for more details on Red Bull M.E.O. and to find out how you can watch the livestream of the national finals.
Team name: 7Sea Esports
We are: Meet ‘PRINCE’ Bramhbhatt, Taha ‘ALADIN’ Khamkar, Harsh ‘SPRAYGOD’ Malik and Sarangjyoti ‘SARANG’ Deka
Team headquarters: 7Sea Gaming Hub in Pune, Maharashtra
What our team name means: The number 7 is known as a high-performing number, so it indicates that we strive for excellence and perfection. We think of 7Sea as representing all of India, just like the seven main rivers that run across our country.
Our origin story: The team was created around the IGL PRINCE, with the right players to complement his synergy and charisma. Since its inception in August 2021, the team has routinely finished on the podium in major tournaments.
Our team colours: Blue and black. Blue is for freedom, responsibility and intelligence. Black is for power, mystery and aggression.
Our team motto: If you believe in yourself, anything is possible.
Roles of the team members: PRINCE is the IGL, SARANG is the assaulter, SPRAYGOD is the entry fragger and ALADIN is the support.
Our favourite bonding sessions: Movie nights, fun games and challenges, and going out to chill together.
Our hidden talents: PRINCE belongs to the 5% of the world’s population that can touch their nose with their tongue. ALADIN would have pursued football as a career if not for gaming. SPRAYGOD was a district-level athlete in track and field. SARANG was a district-level cricket player.