Meet 8bit, finalists at Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 India

8bit will be among the 24 teams competing in Battlegrounds Mobile India at the Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 India Finals from 3rd to 5th December. Click here for more details on Red Bull M.E.O. and to find out how you can watch the livestream of the national finals.
Team name: 8bit
We are: 8bitTsunami, 8bitnexus, 8bitjazzy and 8bitjuicy
Team headquarters: 8bit Bootcamp in Vasant Vihar, Delhi
What our team name means: Unity
Our origin story: We met randomly during classic match and decided to form a team.
Our team colour: Orange
Our team motto: United we stand!
Roles of the team members: 8bittsunami is the IGL, 8bitjuicy is an assaulter, 8bitnexus is the support player and 8bitjazzy is an assaulter.
Our favourite bonding sessions: Chilling in Discord.
Our hidden talents: We all like to sing and dance.