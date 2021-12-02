Meet Agra Esports Warrior, finalists at Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 India

Gaming
Our team name: Agra Esports Warrior
We are: Raghav ‘aExDaddyFTW’ Mannan, Abhisar ‘aExHUNT’ Tiwari, Rachit ‘aExStarkOP’ Arora and Manthan ‘aExBEAST٠Op٠’ Pingale
Team headquarters: The team doesn’t have a bootcamp or headquarters at the moment; we all play from our own homes.
What our team name means: We think of ourselves as warriors who are hunting in a battleground. The team owner is from Agra and hence picked the name Agra Esports for the organization.
Our origin story: It all started when the team owner inspired by whom he considers the most humble person in the Indian gaming industry – Naman Mathur aka MortaL – and he decided to start the team. We used to organize regular scrims/tournaments. And for two years now, we have also been grinding away to better our results in the competitive scene. And now that grind has paid off with us competing against the best teams in the country at Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 India.
Our team colours: Green and black. Green signifies energy and ambition. Black signifies power and aggression.
Our team motto: Grind never fails!
Roles of the team members: aExDaddyFTW is the IGL and assaulter, aExHUNT is the entry fragger, aExStarkOP is a flanker and assaulter and aExBEAST٠Op٠ is a sniper and assaulter.
Our favourite bonding sessions: Our roster actually hasn’t met in person. Our best times bonding together have been sitting on Discord with our cameras on and trolling each other.
Our hidden talents: aExDaddyFTW has competed nationally in javelin throw, inter-state in basketball and also played domestic cricket from Amritsar and Hoshiarpur. aExStarkOP is very good at drawing and sketching and won 2nd prize at a national talent hunt. aExHUNT represented his state in under-19 cricket. aExBEAST٠Op٠ represented his state in under-15 badminton.