Meet Celsius Esports, finalists at Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 India

Celsius Esports will be among the 24 teams competing in Battlegrounds Mobile India at the Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 India Finals from 3rd to 5th December. Click here for more details on Red Bull M.E.O. and to find out how you can watch the livestream of the national finals.
Our team name: Celsius Esports
We are: Yushar ‘CelsiusDreamS’ Jain, Deepanshu ‘CelsiusWIXXKY’ Yadav, Karthik ‘CelsiusKARTHIK’ Yadav and Nishant ‘CelsiusAPOLLO’ Singh Laspal
Team headquarters: Celsius Esports Bootcamp, Kolkata
What our team name means: We are named ‘Celsius’ for the burning fire that keeps our players motivated to overcome any situation.
Our origin story: All the players on our current roster were recruited over the past two years. Celsius Esports noticed sparks in each of their gameplay and gave them the platform to showcase their skills.
Our team colours: Orange and white. Orange for the colour of burning fire. White for calm and composure.
Our team motto: (No answer)
Roles of the team members: CelsiusDreamS is the IGL, CelsiusWIXXKY is a front line assaulter, CelsiusKARTHIK is a support assaulter and CelsiusAPOLLO is the entry fragging.
Our favourite bonding sessions: The team enjoys traveling together and live streaming on social media.
Our hidden talents: CelsiusDreamS is very good at photography, CelsiusWIXXKY enjoys bodybuilding, CelsiusKARTHIK is very good at story writing and CelsiusAPOLLO enjoys bike riding.