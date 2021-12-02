Meet Chemin Esports, finalists at Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 India

Gaming
Chemin Esports will be among the 24 teams competing in Battlegrounds Mobile India at the Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 India Finals from 3rd to 5th December. Click here for more details on Red Bull M.E.O. and to find out how you can watch the livestream of the national finals.
Team name: Chemin Esports
We are: Sahil ‘CesOMEGAAA’ Jakhar, Akshat ‘CesAkshaT’ Goel, Shubh ‘CesMIGHTY’ Sabhani and Shivamm ‘Ces420op’ Raghav
Team headquarters: Chemin’s Bootcamp in Gurugram
What our team name means: Chemin is a French word which means ‘path’. At Chemin Esports, we try to construct paths for esports athletes to have successful careers.
Our origin story: Chemin Esports was started in 2020 with an aim to help talented esports athletes achieve their maximum potential by providing them a platform to build and advance their careers.
Our team colour: Orange. We associate orange with high energy and with a vibrant social environment. It is an active colour which is associated with determination and success; that matches the mind-set of our players.
Our team motto: Believe in the team
Roles of the team members: CesOMEGAAA is the IGL and scout, CesAkshaT is a fragger, Ces420op is the filter/support and CesMIGHTY is a fragger.
Our favourite bonding sessions: We generally like to watch movies together when we are not practicing or competing.
Our hidden talents: CesOMEGAAA used to play badminton and represented his school in various tournaments. CesMIGHTY used to be a good football player when he was younger and represented his school in various tournaments.