Meet Deepty25, a finalist at Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 India

Deepty25 will be among the top 4 competing in World Cricket Championship at the Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 India Finals from 3rd to 5th December. Click here for more details on Red Bull M.E.O. and to find out how you can watch the livestream of the national finals.
My name: Deepti Digwal
My age: 26
Where I reside: Fatehabad, Haryana
My gaming name: Deepty25
Story behind my gaming name: It is a combination of my name and my date of birth.
When I started gaming: I started gaming at the age of 17 when I played Mario for the first time
My favourite gaming titles: GTA V, WCC3 and Cricket 19
One gaming character I wish I could be: CJ from GTA San Andreas
In a battle between good and evil, I will represent: Always the good character
My gaming idol: CarryMinati
What I hope to achieve in gaming: I want to have a long and successful career
Three things everyone should know about me: I am hard working, mentally strong, and I never give up.
I wouldn’t be able to live without: My family
In an alternate universe, I would be: A dancer