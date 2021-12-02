Meet Elite Esports, finalists at Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 India

Our origin story: In 2019, we were just regular gamers having fun. But then we thought we could actually have careers in esports. So we came together to form a team, but at that time we kept losing in every tournament we entered. Finally we qualified for the quarterfinals of PMIS 2020, and at that time we had to give them the name for our team, which we hadn’t thought about much. That is when the word ‘Elite’ came to mind and we thought it was perfect because it described our quality and ability. That’s how Elite Esports came to be.