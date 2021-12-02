Meet Elite Esports, finalists at Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 India

Gaming
Elite Esports will be among the 24 teams competing in Battlegrounds Mobile India at the Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 India Finals from 3rd to 5th December. Click here for more details on Red Bull M.E.O. and to find out how you can watch the livestream of the national finals.
Our team name: Elite Esports
We are: Sparsh ‘Sparsh’ Arora, Gaurav ‘Duora’ Shailani, Jeet ‘Trigger’ Majumder and Nishant ‘Nishant’ Chauhan
Team headquarters: France
What our team name means: Elite means superior and it is the perfect name for us because we are trying to establish superiority in the BGMI scene.
Our origin story: In 2019, we were just regular gamers having fun. But then we thought we could actually have careers in esports. So we came together to form a team, but at that time we kept losing in every tournament we entered. Finally we qualified for the quarterfinals of PMIS 2020, and at that time we had to give them the name for our team, which we hadn’t thought about much. That is when the word ‘Elite’ came to mind and we thought it was perfect because it described our quality and ability. That’s how Elite Esports came to be.
Our team colours: Black and grey. Black denotes authority, power, mystery and magic. Grey is an intermediate color – the combination of black and white – for us it symbolizes reliability, maturity and self-confidence.
Our team motto: Every day is a second chance for us.
Roles of the team members: Sparsh is the IGL, Duora is an assaulter and filter, Trigger is the entry fragger, Nishant is the support.
Our favourite bonding sessions: Just generally doing things together like chatting, studying, going to the gym, and tasting new foods.
Our hidden talents: Sparsh is a very good football player, Trigger is a gym rat and Nishant is quite good at cooking.