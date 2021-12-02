Meet Enigma Gaming, finalists at Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 India

Gaming
Enigma Gaming will be among the 24 teams competing in Battlegrounds Mobile India at the Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 India Finals from 3rd to 5th December. Click here for more details on Red Bull M.E.O. and to find out how you can watch the livestream of the national finals.
Our team name: Enigma Gaming
We are: Bhargav ‘Enigma Eggy’ Gohil and Sagar ‘Enigma Saggy’ Kumar, Avinash ‘Enigma Avii’ Chari and Enigma Rexx
Team headquarters: Enigma Gaming Bootcamp in Mumbai, India
What our team name means: Enigma refers to a mystery. Enigma Gaming is all about facing the unknown and prevailing.
Our origin story: We were friends who used to be active in PUBG Mobile. After the game was banned, we were disheartened and thought it would be the end of our esports careers. Once BGMI launched in India, Eggy, Saggy and Locker began playing together. A few months later, Rexx joined us, and we began to put in top performances in T2 tournaments. After winning a couple of tournaments, we caught the eye of Aryaman at Enigma Gaming, who offered to sponsor us and let us live at the bootcamp. After joining Enigma Gaming, EnigmaAvii joined our roster. We are now looking forward to playing in the Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 India Finals.
Our team colours: Purple, white and black. Purple and black represent mystery while white represents peace.
Our team motto: Fear the Enigma!
Roles of the team members: Enigma Eggy is the IGL and Enigma Saggy is the filter and support
Our favourite bonding sessions: When we are not gaming, we enjoy going to the turf; playing football and cricket. Also after matches, we play carrom, and on weekends we watch movies together.
Our hidden talents: Enigma Eggy has watched more than eight movies back-to-back in one day. Enigma Saggy is our resident bootcamp fashion specialist. Enigma Rexx is our carrom champion (but don't tell Enigma Avii).