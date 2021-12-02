Meet Enigma Gaming, finalists at Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 India

Our origin story: We were friends who used to be active in PUBG Mobile. After the game was banned, we were disheartened and thought it would be the end of our esports careers. Once BGMI launched in India, Eggy, Saggy and Locker began playing together. A few months later, Rexx joined us, and we began to put in top performances in T2 tournaments. After winning a couple of tournaments, we caught the eye of Aryaman at Enigma Gaming, who offered to sponsor us and let us live at the bootcamp. After joining Enigma Gaming, EnigmaAvii joined our roster. We are now looking forward to playing in the Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 India Finals.