Meet Forever, finalists at Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 India

Forever will be among the 24 teams competing in Battlegrounds Mobile India at the Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 India Finals from 3rd to 5th December. Click here for more details on Red Bull M.E.O. and to find out how you can watch the livestream of the national finals.
Team name: Forever
We are: Akash 'Maxkash' Anandani, Mohammed 'Owais' Lakhani, Gaurav 'Franky' Rawat and Shaurya 'Savitar' Gupta
Team headquarters: No team headquarters; we play from our own homes
What our team name means: We understand the word 'Forever' to mean 'for life long', and that is what our team members believe in – that we will always stick together no matter what.
Our origin story: The team was formed in October 2021. The roster came together when Former FNC teammates Franky, Owais and Maxkash was joined by a young, aggressive underdog named Savitar after trials.
Our team colours: Black and blue
Our team motto: Give our 100% in the game.
Roles of the team members: Owais is the IGL and support, Franky is the sniper, Savitar is the entry fragger and Maxkash is a fragger and filter.
Our favourite bonding sessions: Watching movies together, playing football and hanging out.
Our hidden talents: Owais is a very good football player. Maxkash enjoys working out and jogging in the morning. Savitar is a former national gold medalist in skating.