Meet Team GodLike, finalists at Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 India

Team GodLike will be among the 24 teams competing in Battlegrounds Mobile India at the Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 India Finals from 3rd to 5th December. Click here for more details on Red Bull M.E.O. and to find out how you can watch the livestream of the national finals.
Team name: Team GodLike
We are: Abhijit ‘Ghatak’ Andhare, Jonathan ‘Jonathan’ Amaral, Vivek ‘Clutch God’ Abbas, Abhishek ‘ZGOD’ Choudhary and Suraj ‘Neyoo’ Mujumdar
Team headquarters: GodLike Bootcamp in Pune
What our team name means: (No answer)
Our origin story: We consider our team GodLike to be blessed with the powers of the gods so we can be at the top of the esports scene.
Our team colour: Gold because it is the colour of energy
Our team motto: Dil Se GodLike
Roles of the team members: Ghatak is an assaulter,coach and mentor, Jonathan is an assaulter and flanker, Neyoo is an entry fragger and assaulter, Clutch God is the IGL and assaulter, and ZGOD is an entry fragger and assaulter.
Our favourite bonding sessions: Going out for food and playing outdoor games with team mates.
Our hidden talents: We are very focused people, consistent in everything we do, and we have great team management.