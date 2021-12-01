Meet kD7786, a finalist at Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 India

Gaming
kD7786 will be among the top 4 competing in World Cricket Championship at the Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 India Finals from 3rd to 5th December. Click here for more details on Red Bull M.E.O. and to find out how you can watch the livestream of the national finals.
My name: Kundan Thakur
My age: 30
Where I reside: Nagpur
My gaming name: kD7786
Story behind my gaming name: kD is my nickname and 7786 is my lucky number; so I combined the two for my gaming name.
When I started gaming: I started taking gaming seriously when I started playing WCC3 in July 2021. I found it difficult to adjust to the game because I had been playing WCC Rivals before and they are very different games. But over time I became quite good at WCC3 and participated in a lot of tournaments.
My favourite gaming title: WCC3
One gaming character I wish I could be: None. I always wish to be myself
In a battle between good and evil, I will represent: Obviously good
My gaming idol: MS Dhoni
What I hope to achieve in gaming: I want to become famous and earn a lot of money
Three things everyone should know about me: I am kind-hearted. I never give up. I was the WCC runner-up in the Penta Amateur League 2021; I hot hit 6 sixes in an over during the tournament semifinals.
I wouldn’t be able to live without: Cricket gaming
In an alternate universe, I would be: A cricketer