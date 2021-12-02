Meet Marcos Gaming, finalists at Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 India

Gaming
Marcos Gaming will be among the 24 teams competing in Battlegrounds Mobile India at the Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 India Finals from 3rd to 5th December. Click here for more details on Red Bull M.E.O. and to find out how you can watch the livestream of the national finals.
Team name: Marcos Gaming
We are: Hunarpreet ‘Ronak’ Singh, Chetan ‘CG7’ Gandhi, Faraz ‘Wizzgod’ Khan and Dhruv ‘Madman’ Singh Gour
Team headquarters: Marcos Bootcamp in Gurgaon, Haryana
What our team name means: Marine Commandos is abbreviated to MARCOS, which is a special forces unit of the Indian Navy. We named our team Marcos to show our love for the Indian Navy.
Our origin story: Marcos Gaming started its journey in esports in December 2019 when it acquired the team know as Zero Degree at the time. The idea for creating Marcos Gaming was formulated by then 25-year-olds Sudhir Kulria and Akhil Kavuturu, who met at DreamHack and realized they shared a lot of similar ideas and ideologies.
Our team colours: Marcos Gaming’s logo has predominantly blue and white colours because the team’s co-founder Akhil Kavuturu is red-green colour blind.
Our team motto: "Chatti pe Marcos." We wear our hearts on our sleeves as people and similar our brand on our chest with pride.
Roles of the team members: CG7 is the IGL, Wizzgod is an assaulter, Madman is an assaulter and Ronak is an assaulter and support.
Our favourite bonding sessions: Our favourite bonding sessions are our fights; we fight a lot, then go out shopping or sight-seeing. We have been with each other for a very long time and have constant drama at our bootcamp so don’t really need to plan bonding sessions.
Our hidden talents: Wizzgod plays badminton very well.