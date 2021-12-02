Meet Nigma Galaxy, finalists at Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 India

Gaming
Nigma Galaxy will be among the 24 teams competing in Battlegrounds Mobile India at the Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 India Finals from 3rd to 5th December. Click here for more details on Red Bull M.E.O. and to find out how you can watch the livestream of the national finals.
Our team name: Nigma Galaxy
We are: Shekhar ‘Smxkie’ Patil, Harshit ‘MJ’ Mahajan, Manmeet ‘Ted’ Singh and Tushar ‘Artemis’ Yadav
Team headquarters: Nigma Galaxy Gaming Facility in Belgaum, Karnataka
What our team name means: A galaxy full of stars
Our origin story: The team was initially formed as Galaxy Racer and then transitioned to become Nigma Galaxy. That’s when there was a heavy roster shuffle as well. Ted rejoined the roster at the time which allowed his friendship with MJ to be rekindled. Soon after, Artemis and Smxkie joined the team.
Our team colours: Seance (shade of purple) and blue. This colour palette plays into the celestial galaxy theme while also honouring the original colours of Team Nigma and Galaxy Racer.
Our team motto: Believe in the team!
