Meet Odyssey Esports, finalists at Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 India

Gaming
Odyssey Esports will be among the 24 teams competing in Battlegrounds Mobile India at the Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 India Finals from 3rd to 5th December. Click here for more details on Red Bull M.E.O. and to find out how you can watch the livestream of the national finals.
Our team name: Odyssey Esports
We are: Ayushman ‘Prodigy’ Tripathi, Shreyash ‘Eclipse’ Shukla, Suyash ‘ALCHEMIST’ Gupta, Kanhaiya ‘Braxx’ Singh and Suryansh ‘Heroic’ Khare
Team headquarters: Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh
What our team name means: The name ‘Odyssey’ signifies the voyage of an athlete from underdog to a professional, and the hurdles faced on the journey.
Our origin story: Odyssey Gaming was started by Prodigy as a solo content creating project on YouTube and Instagram. But after we banded together to play as friends and discovered our potential as gamers, we decided to form the team so we could try our hand at competitive esports.
Our team colours: Black and white, since we are clear with our aim; no shades of grey for us.
Our team motto: We didn't come this far just to come this far.
Roles of the team members: Prodigy is a fragger, Braxx is a fragger. Eclipse is the IGL, ALCHEMIST is the filter and support.
Our favourite bonding sessions: Nothing beats our bond created over tea and some classic matches.
Our hidden talents: We do a lot of work to improve the image of our state through projects like Humans of Chhattisgarh, Chhattisgarh Integrated Students' Conclave, and much more.