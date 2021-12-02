Meet Orangutan, finalists at Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 India

Gaming
Orangutan will be among the 24 teams competing in Battlegrounds Mobile India at the Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 India Finals from 3rd to 5th December. Click here for more details on Red Bull M.E.O. and to find out how you can watch the livestream of the national finals.
Team name: Orangutan
We are: Ashish 'ASH' Bhatnagar, Shubham 'DRIGER' Quiriyal, Ankit 'AKop' Shukla and Manoj 'Believe' Kumar
Team headquarters: Orangutan Bootcamp in Andheri East, Mumbai
What our team name means: Orangutans are known to be one of the smartest species of apes. They're known for using sophisticated tools and making their presence felt in an impactful manner. Our team is similar.
Our origin story: This team was formed in July 2021 and initially played under the name 'Coming Soon' before we revealed the team name 'Orangutan'. Vedang 'Vedzz' Chavan joined Orangutan as head coach for our BGMI roster and brought in ASH and BELIEVE with him as the team’s first recruits. Then DRIGER joined us after a month-long trial and AKop joined as our most recent recruit.
Our team colours: Black and orange
Our team motto: Give our best and keep no regrets for later.
Roles of the team members: ASH is the IGL/fragger, DRIGER is a fragger, BELIEVE is a fragger and AKop is a fragger.
Our favourite bonding sessions: We like watching movies and listening to music together. We also enjoy UNO and other card games.
Our hidden talents: DRIGER is a really good basketball player. AKop is a good dancer and sketch artist.