Meet OREsports, finalists at Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 India

Gaming
OREsports will be among the 24 teams competing in Battlegrounds Mobile India at the Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 India Finals from 3rd to 5th December. Click here for more details on Red Bull M.E.O. and to find out how you can watch the livestream of the national finals.
Our team name: OREsports
We are: ORAditya, Arth ‘Vexe’ Trivedi, Joe ‘Anto’ Michael, Mohamed ‘Evoo’ Shahil S and Gunjan ‘Jelly’ Thakur
Team headquarters: OR Bootcamp, Hyderabad
What our team name means: There is no specific meaning.
Our origin story: The organization was founded by CEO Kasturi Rangan, a gaming enthusiast who wanted to enable Indian gamers to be able to achieve their dreams of becoming world championship title contenders. OREsports’ first recruit was Bharath Kiran Reddy, an Indian veteran gamer who won major national championships in CS:GO and represented India on the world stage; he joined the team as a manager and coach. Bharath was the person who scouted PUBG Mobile players and put together the roster for OREsports. The team went on to become runners-up at the PUBG Mobile World League East, which is the highest achievement by an Indian team in this title.
Our team colours: Orange and white
Our team motto: Talent wins games, but teamwork and intelligence win championships.
Roles of the team members: Vexe is the entry fragger, Aditya is the assaulter, Jelly is the IGL, Evoo is a support and Anto is a support.
Our favourite bonding sessions: Box cricket and late-night coffee sessions.
Our hidden talents: We can eat 10 buckets of KFC chicken in one sitting.