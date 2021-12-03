Meet OREsports, finalists at Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 India

Our origin story: The organization was founded by CEO Kasturi Rangan, a gaming enthusiast who wanted to enable Indian gamers to be able to achieve their dreams of becoming world championship title contenders. OREsports’ first recruit was Bharath Kiran Reddy, an Indian veteran gamer who won major national championships in CS:GO and represented India on the world stage; he joined the team as a manager and coach. Bharath was the person who scouted PUBG Mobile players and put together the roster for OREsports. The team went on to become runners-up at the PUBG Mobile World League East, which is the highest achievement by an Indian team in this title.