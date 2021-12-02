Meet Revenant Esports, finalists at Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 India

Gaming
Revenant Esports will be among the 24 teams competing in Battlegrounds Mobile India at the Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 India Finals from 3rd to 5th December. Click here for more details on Red Bull M.E.O. and to find out how you can watch the livestream of the national finals.
Team name: Revenant Esports
We are: Parichay ‘Paradox’ Bansal, Rishabh ‘Encore’ Katoch, Sujoy ‘AustinX’ Das and Ankit ‘TopDawg’ Mehra
Team headquarters: Revenant Esports Bootcamp, Mumbai
What our team name means: The undead or to be back from the dead
Our origin story: Encore and Paradox have been playing together since the Critical Ops Days. When the BGMI release was around the corner, we had AustinX join us. Later we tried out TopDawg and everything worked out perfectly.
Our team colour: Han Purple
Our team motto: #BeRevenant
Roles of the team members: Paradox is the IGL, Encore is the scout/filter, AustinX is the assaulter and TopDawg is the entry fragger
Our favourite bonding sessions: We play Valorant, love traveling and enjoy just random team banter.
Our hidden talents: We are amazing PC Gamers.