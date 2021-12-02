Meet Rivalry Esports, finalists at Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 India

Gaming
Rivalry Esports will be among the 24 teams competing in Battlegrounds Mobile India at the Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 India Finals from 3rd to 5th December. Click here for more details on Red Bull M.E.O. and to find out how you can watch the livestream of the national finals.
Our team name: Rivalry Esports
We are: Sonic, FinalBoss, Akshay and Delta
Team headquarters: Gurugram
What our team name means: Taking revenge against all other teams.
Our origin story: Our team was created by Sonic and Akshay under the name Revenge Esports. We achieved several milestones together. Then around June 2020, FinalBoss joined the team. More than being a team, we have been a family since then. Delta was the latest addition to our family. We’ve enjoyed taking on challenges together and have helped keep each other motivated.
Our team colours: Blue and black, as they symbolise power.
Our team motto: Grind and shine!
Roles of the team members: Sonic is the IGL, FinalBoss is a filter and DMR specialist, Akshay is an assaulter and sniper, and Delta is the entry fragger.
Our favourite bonding sessions: We like to play several outdoor games together on our days off from gaming.
Our hidden talents: Sonic and Delta are very good at outdoor games.