Meet SeraphineFire, a finalist at Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 India

Gaming
SeraphineFire will be among the top 8 competing in Teamfight Tactics at the Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 India Finals from 3rd to 5th December. Click here for more details on Red Bull M.E.O. and to find out how you can watch the livestream of the national finals.
My name: A.C.
My age: 29
Where I reside: Mumbai
My gaming name: SeraphineFire
Story behind my gaming name: Seraphine has been my gaming name for many years. It means the burning one. When Seraphine isn't available as an IGN, I make it SeraphineFire.
When I started gaming: I started by playing RuneScape in 2012
My favourite gaming title: NA
One gaming character I wish I could be: Diana from League of Legends: Wild Rift
In a battle between good and evil, I will represent: Good. In most games I choose a support role because I enjoy healing, shielding and saving people. So naturally I would choose the side of good.
My gaming idol: NA
What I hope to achieve in gaming: Nothing. I play casually.
Three things everyone should know about me: I'm a lawyer who plays games when I have free time.
I wouldn’t be able to live without: Fiction novels
In an alternate universe, I would be: A healer