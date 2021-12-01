Meet Seventh Sage, a finalist at Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 India

Gaming
Seventh Sage will be among the top 8 competing in Teamfight Tactics at the Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 India Finals from 3rd to 5th December. Click here for more details on Red Bull M.E.O. and to find out how you can watch the livestream of the national finals.
My name: Prakhar Singh Binwar
My age: 23
Where I reside: Seoni, Madhya Pradesh
My gaming name: Seventh Sage
Story behind my gaming name: I am very into sports and 7 has always been my preferred jersey number. Also, I’m very calm and cool in crunch situations (says so my friends at least). So that’s why my gaming name is Seventh Sage.
When I started gaming: I started with playing Contra and other games that would come in the 999 games in 1 pack; that was around 2007. In terms of competitive gaming, I started for me with Teamfight Tactics last year.
My favourite gaming title: League of Legends
One gaming character I wish I could be: It has to be Ekko from League of Legends
In a battle between good and evil, I will represent: (No answer)
My gaming idols: Topson from OG and Jimmy from Nova Esports
What I hope to achieve in gaming: I just want to keep competing and if the titles I am interested in make it to multisports events like the Asian Games, I want to represent my country and win.
Three things everyone should know about me: I will never be done with competitive sports and esports. Whether it is sports or esports, I believe in always trying hard for victories. I am very good at studies, particularly mathematics.
I wouldn’t be able to live without: Mathematics and video games
In an alternate universe, I would be: An engineer with Boston Dynamics or a Youtuber like Colin Furze or Veritasium