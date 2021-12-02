Meet Skylightz Gaming, finalists at Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 India

Gaming
Skylightz Gaming will be among the 24 teams competing in Battlegrounds Mobile India at the Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 India Finals from 3rd to 5th December. Click here for more details on Red Bull M.E.O. and to find out how you can watch the livestream of the national finals.
Team name: Skylightz Gaming
We are: Saumya ‘SGxSaumRaj’ Raj, Harpreet ‘SGxRonaK’ Singh Janjuha, Tushar ‘SGxGamlaboYYYY’ Das and Ammar ‘SGxDESTRO’ Khan
Team headquarters: Skylightz Heaven in Gurugram
What our team name means: Our team name means that there is light shining from beyond the skies, which is about maintaining positive attitude, positive energy and positive mentality among our players and crew.
Our origin story: As described by IGL SaumRaj: “DESTRO and I were together during PMIS 2020. But PUBG Mobile got banned after that and many people left our team. So we started looking for new talent and met GamlaboYYYY, who was a top grinding player at the time. After he joined the team, we realized we needed an experienced player and knew that RonaK was without a time so asked him to join us. That’s how we formed Skylightz.
Our team colour: Blue because it represents the sky
Our team motto: Stay in the light!
Roles of the team members: SGxSaumRaj is the IGL, SGxRonaK is a support/sniper, SGxGamlaboYYYY is an assaulter and SGxDESTRO is a support.
Our favourite bonding sessions: We play Valorant and Crab Game. And we like to party with each of our victories.
Our hidden talents: SaumRaj plays the guitar. DESTRO is very good at studies.