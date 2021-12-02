Meet SOUL, finalists at Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 India

Gaming
SOUL will be among the 24 teams competing in Battlegrounds Mobile India at the Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 India Finals from 3rd to 5th December. Click here for more details on Red Bull M.E.O. and to find out how you can watch the livestream of the national finals.
Our team name: SOUL
We are: (No answer)
Team headquarters: (No asnwer)
What our team name means: AATMA (Soul)
Our origin story: The team was formed casually through in-game friendship.
Our team colours: Blue and green
Our team motto: Hum peso k liye nahi khelte JK (We don’t play for money; just kidding). We touch the souls of our supporters.
Roles of the team members: (No answer)
Our favourite bonding sessions: We like to play Valorant.
Our hidden talents: Rox can do a backflip and Viru can burp the alphabet backwards.