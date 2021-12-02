Meet Stalwart Esports, finalists at Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 India

Gaming
Stalwart Esports will be among the 24 teams competing in Battlegrounds Mobile India at the Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 India Finals from 3rd to 5th December. Click here for more details on Red Bull M.E.O. and to find out how you can watch the livestream of the national finals.
Stalwart Esports
Team name: Stalwart Esports
We are: Sani ‘STEstoney’ Khan, Deep ‘STEdeep’ Nath, Gaurav ‘STEmichael’ Phukan and Mohd ‘STEDanieL’ Shoeb
Team headquarters: Delhi, India
What our team name means: Stalwart is all about uplifting gamers from India and helping them participate in competitive gaming.
Our origin story: We became well acquainted in the second season of PUBG in India. We became friends and our bond continued to become stronger. One day we decided to form the team to makr our mark in the competitive space of esports. That’s how Stalwart Esports was formed and we’ve continued to grind harder and harder to make ourselves better with each passing day.
Our team colours: Our team colours are red and white. Red is the colour of energy, passion and action. White represents purity.
Our team motto: We believe in our tagline: Curating professional gamers #WeAreStalwart
Roles of team members: STEmichael is the IGL, STEDanieL is our entry fragger, STEdeep is a support assaulter and STEstoney is the supporter.
Our favourite bonding sessions: We bond during late night matches.
Our hidden talents: STEstoney loves binding words and expressing his feelings through poetry. STEdeep and STEdaniel are very good at football. STEmichael is a very good badminton player.