Meet Team iNSANE Esports, finalists at Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 India

Team iNSANE Esports will be among the 24 teams competing in Battlegrounds Mobile India at the Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 India Finals from 3rd to 5th December. Click here for more details on Red Bull M.E.O. and to find out how you can watch the livestream of the national finals.
Team name: Team iNSANE Esports
We are: Aditya ‘iNSANEclAADi’ Dawar, Harsh ‘iNSANExGOBLIN’ Paudwal, Syed ‘iNSANExRAYED’ Shah and Sayyam ‘iNSANExSAYYAM’ Ostwal
Team headquarters: Team iNSANE bootcamp, Bengaluru
What our team name means: The name iNSANE indicates our willpower and desire to showcase incredible performances and dominant gameplay.
Our origin story: Team iNSANE Esports was founded in 2019. The team was born when some of India’s best PUBG Mobile players came together having already been established as well-known players in the international gaming community. Towards the end of 2019, the team began hiring new players and formed more groups of professional players, culminating with the formation of a gaming house in Guwahati, Assam.
Our team colours: Gold and black. These colours indicate power, love, compassion, courage and passion.
Our team motto: We are iNSANE!
Roles of the team members: clAADi is the IGL, GOBLIN is the entry fragger, RAYED is the assaulter and SAYYAM is the support.
Our favourite bonding sessions: Apart from gaming, the team loves to hang out together on weekends and also watch Netflix together.
Our hidden talents: clAADi is good at drawings and paintings; it is also his favourite hobby. GOBLIN is very good at chess. RAYED is good at badminton and has played several district-level tournaments. SAYYAM is a talented wicketkeeper.