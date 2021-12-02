Meet Team X Spark, finalists at Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 India

Gaming
Team X Spark will be among the 24 teams competing in Battlegrounds Mobile India at the Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 India Finals from 3rd to 5th December. Click here for more details on Red Bull M.E.O. and to find out how you can watch the livestream of the national finals.
Our team name: Team X Spark
We are: Tanmay ‘Scout’ Singh, Harmandeep ‘Mavi’ Singh, Hemant ‘Ultron’ Sethi and Arshpreet ‘Gill’ Singh
Team headquarters: Mumbai
What our team name means: There’s always a spark. We aim to catch it.
Our origin story: We had been friends who were gaming together earlier but got separated. We were reunited again in Team X Spark.
Our team colours: Yellow and black. Our team colours are a reference to the colour of sparks.
Our team motto: Go TX!
Roles of the team members: Scout is a freeman, Mavi is the IGL, Gill is an assaulter and Ultron is an assaulter.
Our favourite bonding sessions: Mocking each other.
Our hidden talents: Everyone in our team is a foodie.