Meet Team XO, finalists at Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 India

Team XO will be among the 24 teams competing in Battlegrounds Mobile India at the Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 India Finals from 3rd to 5th December. Click here for more details on Red Bull M.E.O. and to find out how you can watch the livestream of the national finals.
Team name: Team XO
We are: Deepak ‘XoSENSEI’ Singh Negi, Ashutosh ‘XoPunkuuu’ Singh, Harsh ‘XoImmortaL’ Shrivastava and Ritesh ‘XoFierce’ Nawandar
Team headquarters: Team XO Bootcamp in Bengaluru
Our team name means: Team XO means ‘Lovable Team’; XO means love.
Our origin story: We became friends during the PMCO Fall Split Season. After PMCO, SENSEI formed a team by handpicking the best talents he knew; that’s how the roster came together. After PUBG Mobile was banned in India, we played together as Team Mayhem. After the launch of BGMI, we got acquired by Esports XO to become Team XO.
Our team colours: Orange and white. Since we are an Indian team, we picked two colours from the Indian flag.
Our team motto: #LetsXO
Roles of the team members: XoSENSEI is the IGL, XoImmortaL is an assaulter, XoPunkuuu is an assaulter and XoFierce is an assaulter.
Our favourite bonding session: We eat all our meals together. We also play a lot of games outdoors which are fun and help us build a stronger bond.
Our hidden talents: XoSENSEI loves to entertain people and keeps cracking jokes to make the team laugh. XoFierce loves to play cricket and had a dream of playing for India. XoPunkuuu loves to dance and learn new techniques of dancing. XoImmortaL loves to sing.