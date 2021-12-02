Meet TSM, finalists at Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 India

Gaming
TSM will be among the 24 teams competing in Battlegrounds Mobile India at the Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 India Finals from 3rd to 5th December. Click here for more details on Red Bull M.E.O. and to find out how you can watch the livestream of the national finals.
Team name: TSM
We are: Arjun ‘TSMShadowOG’ Mandhalkar, Hamza ‘TSMBlaze’ Hyderabadwala, Subham ‘TSMNinja’ Sahoo and Harsh ‘TSMAquanox’ Rao
Team headquarters: TSM Bootcamp in Navi Mumbai
What our team name means: TSM (Team SoloMid) started around the game League of Legends and the term solo mid was derived from the game. It's a 5v5 game and there are three lanes/paths, one of which is in the middle of the map; it is called mid lane. Only one person from each team goes to the mid lane therefore it is called Solo Mid. TSM used to follow a rule that when someone joins the game, they had to say their role/position in chat. TSM founder Regi would always say “Solo Mid”, when he entered chat, and so the team name was decided around that term.
Our origin story: The team was formed soon after PUBG Mobile was banned in India. Robin was our former IGL; he had scouted Ninja and Aquanox for the team. Later on, Robin left the line-up, and we had Shadow join as the new IGL. After BGMI was launched in India, our team got an offer from TSM and that’s how we became TSM FTX India.
Our team colours: Black and white. There is no meaning behind these colours.
Our team motto: Our team doesn’t have a motto as such. If there was a motto, it would probably be “To be the champions.”
Roles of the team members: (No answer)
Our favourite bonding sessions: We play games like cricket, badminton and football. Sometimes we go for walks at night to clear our minds and chat.
Our hidden talents: Shadow is very good at basketball. Blaze is a gym freak. Aquanox is very good at CounterStrike and Valorant.