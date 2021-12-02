Meet TSM, finalists at Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 India

What our team name means: TSM (Team SoloMid) started around the game League of Legends and the term solo mid was derived from the game. It's a 5v5 game and there are three lanes/paths, one of which is in the middle of the map; it is called mid lane. Only one person from each team goes to the mid lane therefore it is called Solo Mid. TSM used to follow a rule that when someone joins the game, they had to say their role/position in chat. TSM founder Regi would always say “Solo Mid”, when he entered chat, and so the team name was decided around that term.