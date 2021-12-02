Meet Velocity Gaming, finalists at Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 India

Gaming
Velocity Gaming will be among the 24 teams competing in Battlegrounds Mobile India at the Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 India Finals from 3rd to 5th December. Click here for more details on Red Bull M.E.O. and to find out how you can watch the livestream of the national finals.
Team name: Velocity Gaming
We are: Raj ‘VLTSnax’ Varma, Samir ‘VLTKratos’ Choubey, Randeep ‘VLTAttanki’ Singh and Daljit ‘VLTDaljitsk’ Singh
Team headquarters: Velocity Gaming Bootcamp in Hyderabad
What our team name means: Our team name symbolises the speed at which we adapt to new perils and how we are ready to take on those challenges with unity.
Our origin story: As a team, we have been together for many years, with only a few minor changes. However, our goal has always been the same throughout, and our chemistry has been strong. We know that Velocity Gaming has put faith in us as players and that’s we are happy to be here to play together and win.
Our team colours: Yellow, white and black. Yellow symbolises our optimism. White symbolises the purity and simplicity that we like in our approach as a team. Black symbolises our strength and unity.
Our team motto: Believe in the best to do your best.
Roles of the team members: VLT Kratos is the IGL and flanker, VLT Snax is an assaulter, VLT Daljit is the primary sniper and VLT Attanki is an assaulter.
Our favourite bonding sessions: Usually on break days we like to play FIFA together and watch movies.
Our hidden talents: We are all really good at playing outdoor sports, especially badminton and cricket.