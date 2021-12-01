Meet YORESIEN, a finalist at Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 India

Gaming
YORESIEN will be among the top 8 competing in Teamfight Tactics at the Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 India Finals from 3rd to 5th December. Click here for more details on Red Bull M.E.O. and to find out how you can watch the livestream of the national finals.
My name: Sujit Das
My age: 17
Where I reside: Silchar, Assam
My gaming name: YORESIEN
Story behind my gaming name: It is based on an RPG I used to play long ago. I don't remember the name of the game but there was a character named Yore and his friend was Sien.
When I started gaming: I started by playing Call of Duty: Heroes in 2014. After that I played Clash of Clans, and played Vainglory for four years where I was top of the SEA leaderboard. After that I started playing Legends of Runeterra and Teamfight Tactics.
My favourite gaming title: No particular title; I like RPG and MOBA.
One gaming character I wish I could be: Ryu from the Breath of Fire series
In a battle between good and evil, I will represent: Sung Jinwoo from Solo Leveling; because he cares about people around him and he shows responsibility by trying to save everyone.
My gaming idol: Doublelift from League of Legends.
What I hope to achieve in gaming: Become one of the best players in India in League of Legends: Wild Rift.
Three things everyone should know about me: I always try hard in whatever I do. I’m super competitive. I’m also very chill-minded.
I wouldn’t be able to live without: Games and music
In an alternate universe, I would be: Probably some blacksmith making legendary weapons