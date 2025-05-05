Our list of must-try Red Bull mocktails for 2025

From watermelon to blue curacao, Red Bull Energy Drink goes with almost everything.
There is an exhaustive list of mocktails that can be prepared with Red Bull Energy Drink, and we are sure each one of them is delicious.
Here are some of our favourites.
Peach Bull
INGREDIENTS
- Peach syrup
- Lemon juice
- Lemonade
- Strawberry syrup
- Red Bull
Red Strawberry
INGREDIENTS
- Strawberry crush
- Orange juice
- Lemon juice
- Red Bull
INGREDIENTS
Ice Bull
INGREDIENTS
- Iced tea
- Lemon juice
- Lemonade
- Red Bull
Red Water Cooler
INGREDIENTS
- Watermelon juice
- Gingerbread syrup
- Lime
- Red Bull
Kiwi Delight
INGREDIENTS
- Kiwi crush
- Muddled pineapple
- Red Bull
Deep Purple
INGREDIENTS
- Litchi juice
- Blue curacao
- Grenadine
- Red Bull
Virgin Bullito
INGREDIENTS
- Lime slices
- Mint leaves
- Lime juice
- Ice cubes shaken
- Red Bull
Bulls Melon
INGREDIENTS
- Watermelon slices
- Lime slices
- Ice cubes shaken
- Red Bull