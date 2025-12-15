Everything you need to know about Red Bull Moto Jam 2026

Red Bull Motorsports
The ultimate celebration of motorsports is back!
Red Bull Moto Jam is one of India’s biggest motorsports festivals. After a first edition in Chennai, the motorsports spectacle visits the country's capital with the second edition in 2026 taking place in Delhi NCR.
This first-of-a-kind multi-discipline motorsports extravaganza provides an immersive experience to thrill Indian fans.
The event will feature world-class athletes, including Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula 1 driver Arvid Lindblad, who will dazzle the audience in a VCARB-branded F1 car.
Motorsports disciplines at Red Bull Moto Jam 2026:
- F1 car showrun
- Drifting
- Stunt biking
- Freestyle motocross (FMX)
- Stunt cars